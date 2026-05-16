Tehran Claims US Faces Escalating Economic Fallout From 'War Of Choice' As Hardship Mounts Inside Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned Saturday that the United States would face mounting economic fallout from its "war of choice" against Iran, as both sides appear settled into a long game of waiting to inflict the most severe economic and political damage on the other.

In a post on X, Araghchi said Americans would bear the escalating financial costs of the conflict with Tehran. "Put aside gas price hike and stock market bubble. Real pain begins when U.S. debt and mortgage rates start to jump," he wrote in English. This isn't the first time Iranian officials and state media have tried to directly appeal to the American public.

Araghchi also pointed to growing economic strain inside the United States, saying auto loan delinquencies had already climbed to their highest level in more than 30 years. "This was all avoidable," he added, framing the start of the conflict as Trump's 'war of choice' in the Middle East.

Of course, the Pentagon has a big card to play too, as on Saturday US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that four vessels in the Hormuz area were "disabled to ensure compliance."

In an official statement it said that that since the imposition of a naval blockade on Iranian ports, 75 commercial vessels have been redirected and four others disabled to “ensure compliance”.

There is no doubt the US naval blockade is putting immense economic pressure on the Iranian government, society, and the energy sectors as crude shit-ins loom, or are in progress...

The internal Iranian regime narrative has shifted markedly in the past 72 hours. Multiple officials have now openly acknowledged Iran’s structural gasoline deficit, war-damaged energy infrastructure, and the urgent need for consumption management.



Fuel shortages and tightened… — Miad Maleki (@miadmaleki) May 16, 2026

One Saudi-funded source alleges of the tightening hardship situation inside Iran:

Fuel shortages and tighter rationing are pushing drivers across Iran into a growing gasoline black market, with citizens describing long lines at gas stations and sharply inflated prices in messages sent to Iran International. The accounts describe growing frustration over restricted access to subsidized gasoline and arbitrary limits imposed by operators, leaving many motorists dependent on costly unofficial sales. ...Iran uses a subsidized fuel quota system controlled through electronic fuel cards. Every private vehicle receives a monthly gasoline allocation at discounted prices, while extra consumption is charged at higher rates.

One citizen was cited in the same report as complaining: "One day there’s quota left on your card, the next day it says your quota is finished. They even steal the few drops of gasoline they give people."

The standoff drags on, amid reports the Trump administration is mulling resumption of the bombing campaign:

"There is no military solution to anything related to Iran"



Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi emphasizes that the country will resist any aggression or pressure.



Follow Press TV on Telegram: https://t.co/LWoNSpkJSh pic.twitter.com/YecgTUMuon — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) May 15, 2026

However, US and Gulf media reports about the economic and political crisis inside Iran have often been somewhat exaggerated, in 'hopes' of anti-regime sentiment being stirred enough for some kind of new anti-government uprising. But that has yet to come, after months of war launched by the US and Israel. It seems Washington is still pinning its hopes on exactly this.