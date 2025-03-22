"Sell Your Nazi Car!": Tesla Owner In Washington Screamed At In Road Rage Incident

Another day, another incident where a Tesla owner is being harassed...

This time, a Tesla driver in Lynnwood, Wash. says she was harassed and cut off by another motorist in a frightening, unprovoked road incident.

On her way to a doctor’s appointment, Leigh was honked at near a red light, then cut off by a white SUV that stopped in the road. The other driver got out and began yelling at her, which she described as threatening and harassing, according to MyNorthwest.

The driver said: “He gets out and walks straight up to my door window. So I cracked my window and I said, ‘What? What is the problem? He goes, ‘You need to sell your car. This is a Nazi car. You’re driving it, you need to sell your car.'”

“Being in Seattle, climate’s important, our footprint’s important. This seemed like the right move for our very busy family. We drive a lot, and it saves us on gas. Now it feels like a huge risk; it’s scary,” she added.

Tesla owners have faced rising attacks and harassment since Elon Musk took over the Department of Government Efficiency under the Trump administration.

The MyNorthwest article says that the Justice Department is now prosecuting cases, including suspects who hurled Molotov cocktails at Tesla vehicles in Oregon and Colorado, and one who set fire to charging stations in South Carolina after scrawling anti-Trump messages.

Internationally, four Teslas were torched in Berlin. Locally, six Teslas in Lynnwood were vandalized with swastikas and slurs, and a Tesla was set ablaze in Seattle’s Capitol Hill.