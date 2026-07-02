Tesla Reports 480,126 Q2 Deliveries, Crushing Estimates

Tesla delivered a much stronger-than-expected second quarter, reporting 480,126 vehicle deliveries, well ahead of Wall Street forecasts of roughly 406,600. The company also produced 451,758 vehicles during the period, signaling a meaningful improvement after a slow start to the year, according to CNBC.

Shares were volatile on the news and have settled near unchanged into the cash open…

The delivery total marked a sharp increase from 358,023 vehicles in the first quarter and was also significantly higher than the roughly 384,000 deliveries Tesla recorded in the same quarter last year. As has been the case in recent years, the vast majority of deliveries came from the Model 3 and Model Y, which accounted for 467,762 vehicles.

The results provide a boost for Tesla as it looks to regain momentum following consecutive annual declines in vehicle sales. The company has faced growing pressure from intensifying EV competition, the loss of U.S. federal EV tax incentives, and controversy surrounding CEO Elon Musk that has weighed on demand in some markets.

Beyond its automotive business, Tesla’s energy storage segment also posted a strong quarter, deploying 13.5 GWh of battery storage, ahead of analyst expectations of 13.3 GWh and well above the 9.6 GWh deployed in the year-ago period.

Days ago, we pointed out that the market may have been underestimating Tesla’s second-quarter delivery numbers after highlighting a research note from Deutsche Bank that called for a stronger-than-expected quarter. At the time, the firm projected roughly 416,000 deliveries, above the company-compiled consensus and ahead of many estimates on Wall Street.

While Tesla’s actual results ended up blowing even that forecast out of the water, the broader takeaway was the same: expectations appeared too low heading into the report. Deutsche Bank argued that improving international demand, particularly in Europe, was driving a meaningful rebound after a weak first quarter, and the company ultimately delivered an even larger upside surprise than many investors anticipated.

With 480,126 deliveries versus consensus expectations near 406,000, Tesla didn’t just beat estimates, it exceeded them by a massive margin. The results suggest demand was far stronger than the market had priced in and should help ease concerns that had weighed on the stock in recent months.

Whether this marks the beginning of a sustained recovery remains to be seen, but for now, Tesla has delivered one of the biggest positive surprises of the earnings season…