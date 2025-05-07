Tesla Sales Plunge In Both China And Europe, Despite Surge In Overall EV Adoption

Tesla's China-made vehicle sales dropped sharply in April, bucking the trend of strong growth among major Chinese EV competitors, according to CNEVPOST.

According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), Tesla sold 58,459 vehicles last month (including exports), down 5.96% year-over-year and 25.84% from March’s 78,828 units. From January to April, Tesla China's total sales fell 18.31% year-over-year to 231,213 units.

The report says that in contrast, local rivals posted strong gains. Nio delivered 23,900 vehicles in April—up 53% from a year ago and nearly 59% from March. Xpeng reported 35,045 deliveries, its second-best month ever, up 273% year-over-year. Li Auto delivered 33,939 units, a 32% annual increase. Xiaomi EV also reported over 28,000 deliveries in April, highlighting growing domestic competition as Tesla's momentum stalls.

Tesla is also facing a sharp downturn in Europe, with April 2025 sales collapsing across nearly all major markets. Once a regional EV leader, the company is now seeing year-over-year declines of over 50% in France, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, and the UK. In Germany—Europe’s largest car market—Tesla’s sales fell 46% despite a surge in overall EV adoption, ARS Technica wrote.

The report says that even in the UK, where battery electric vehicle (BEV) registrations rose 8.1%, Tesla’s sales plummeted 62%, registering only 512 vehicles out of more than 24,000 BEVs sold.

This decline comes amid growing competition from Chinese and European EV makers, a limited and aging product lineup, and negative public sentiment, fueled in part by CEO Elon Musk’s political associations and controversial public persona. Recent efforts like the Model Y refresh have failed to reverse the trend. Only Italy and Norway showed any growth, underscoring how widespread Tesla’s European struggles have become.

GLJ Research's Gordon Johnson put out a note this week suggesting the automaker was in "big trouble" demand-wise and said even the stock's most ardent bulls are starting to recognize it.

The report argues that Tesla's stock price—currently trading at a steep valuation compared to its peers—is under serious threat due to deteriorating fundamentals, particularly falling car sales, which make up 86% of its revenue.

Despite narratives that Tesla is more than a car company, failed ventures into solar, trucks, and batteries reinforce the fact that vehicle sales remain its core business. Even longtime Tesla bulls are beginning to express concern, noting that without a rebound in sales, particularly in key markets like China and Europe, investor confidence will continue to erode.

Johnson says numbers out of China and Europe are far below expectations and raise serious doubts about Tesla’s ability to meet even conservative delivery estimates. The report concludes that unless Tesla can rapidly turn around its auto business, especially as hype around events like the June 1 robotaxi announcement fades, the stock could be poised for a substantial downward revaluation.