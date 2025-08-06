Texas Deputy Threatens To Ticket "Everyone" Because She Didn't Get Laid The Night Prior

A Texas deputy is learning the hard way that TikTok clout doesn’t mix well with police work—especially when your viral joke involves ticketing everyone because you “didn’t get cracked last night.”

The now-deleted video featured Harris County Precinct 5 Deputy Jennifer Escalera in full uniform, scribbling on a notepad, with the caption: “Didn’t get cracked last night so everyone is getting a ticket.” She blurred parts of her uniform but left her nametag clearly visible—because nothing says “low-profile investigation” like tagging yourself in your own controversy., according to the NY Post.

The constable’s office was not amused. “Our administration is aware and internal affairs has opened an investigation. We have no other comment at this time,” they told Fox 26. Translation: please stop sending us screenshots of her TikTok.

The Post writes that Escalera, sworn in back in September 2021, has a TikTok history filled with uniformed posts, sometimes about the balancing act of being a cop and a mom. In one video she’s seen getting ready for work with the text: “contemplating if I really need this job, knowing that I do.” After this week, she might be contemplating it even harder.

Local residents weren’t impressed with her attempt at humor. “I think it’s really inappropriate and disrespectful,” said Alex Fitch, who added, “It makes them look unprofessional when they start posting videos like that. You can’t take them seriously… Then they wonder why, when you see them, they say, ‘Why don’t you respect me?’ Well, you don’t treat yourself like a woman, and you ain’t treating yourself like a police officer.”

"I feel like they're playing. They're childish. They ain't taking nothing serious. You gon write me a ticket because you ain't get cracked? That's crazy, but that's the society and world we live in today," one resident said to Fox 26.

In other words: less thirst-trapping TikTok, more traffic safety.