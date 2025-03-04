Texas Middle-Schoolers Secretly Tattooed Each Other Using Shared Needle In Classrooms

Looking to rail against DOGE and come up with signs of efficiency from the Department of Education? Try this one on for size.

Texas middle schoolers secretly tattooed each other in classrooms using a shared needle while teachers remained unaware, sparking outrage among parents, according to the NY Post.

Officials said the students used temporary ink, raising fears of potential disease exposure.

“How is it that these kids are getting tattoos in class and not one teacher noticed it?” one mother, Ashley Armstrong, asked.

Armstrong’s 11-year-old son, Jordan, used a shared needle to scrape “I heart my lord” on his forearm and “JC” on his hands during class at Travis Intermediate in Greenville, Texas.

Jordan said a classmate offered him a tattoo, and the same needle was “shared several times from one class to another,” Armstrong told the outlet. A school nurse alerted Armstrong, urging immediate blood tests, which fortunately came back negative.

Photo: Fox

The NY Post writes that Armstrong scolded Jordan, saying “he knows better,” but criticized the teachers for allowing it. “It’s with the needle, so I don’t care if it’s temporary ink or not,” she said. “This can affect him, seriously affect him. I’m not letting up on any of that.”

Greenville ISD confirmed the incident and suspended several teachers as an investigation continues.

“Greenville ISD is aware of an incident at Travis Intermediate School where students gave each other tattoos using temporary ink and the same needle,” the school district said in a statement.