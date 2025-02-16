There's Been A Mysterious Surge In Romanian Illegal Immigrants Crossing From Canada Into Maine

Attention is turning to "a recent mystery along the Maine section of the Canadian border".

In fact, in recent years, many of those caught illegally crossing into the state by Houlton Sector agents have been from Romania, according to Maine Public and Bangor Daily News.

Although Romanians accounted for less than 1% of nationwide border encounters last year, they make up a growing share in Maine’s Houlton Sector.

According to CBP data, Romanian encounters in the sector rose from 4% (13 of 303) in the 2023 fiscal year to 12% (40 of 344) last year and now stand at 13% (9 of 70) this fiscal year. While agents have encountered individuals from over a dozen countries, only Mexicans had a slightly higher share.

The Bangor Daily News report says that the reasons behind the increase remain unclear, as U.S. and Canadian officials note that shifts in migration patterns are difficult to explain.

Karine Martel, spokesperson for the Canada Border Services Agency said: “The Canada Border Services Agency cannot speculate on why a certain percentage of Romanians try to enter illegally both in Canada and the United States.”

Ryan Brissette, a CBP spokesperson added: “The operator was able to locate two subjects moving through the forest away from the border. He was able to guide another agent to the subjects’ location.”

Illegal crossings by Romanians have risen, likely due to a small smuggling market. The area offers easy access to major cities via Interstate 95, and smugglers charge thousands to transport migrants under dangerous conditions.

Recent cases include a citizen tip leading to the capture of two Romanian youths and 20 Romanians crossing in four cars, with two flagged in a crime database. PressONE reports many use Houlton as a transit point to reach family in New York and D.C.

Despite this, experts say migration to the U.S. is unlikely to surge, as Romania’s EU membership provides easier options. With Romania joining the U.S. Visa Waiver Program in March, overstaying visas may replace risky crossings. Other nationalities are also attempting to cross, facing treacherous conditions in Maine’s forests and waterways.