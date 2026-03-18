These Are The Gig Worker Jobs That Pay The Most (And Least)

The gig economy includes many platforms such as Uber, DoorDash, and Instacart, but the amount workers earn can differ significantly depending on the app they use. Data from Gridwise, which reviewed about one billion gig jobs in 2025, shows wide differences in average hourly pay across platforms, according to Business Insider.

Workers on Taskrabbit earned the highest average hourly rate at about $38. Drivers for Spark Driver made around $23 per hour, followed closely by Uber drivers at about $22. At the lower end, people delivering through DoorDash averaged roughly $11 per hour.

Some companies say these figures underestimate earnings. Taskrabbit reports that its workers average closer to $49 an hour depending on location, while Uber previously stated that drivers can make around $32 per hour during active work time.

Business Insider writes that although the price customers pay for rides has increased, driver earnings have not grown at the same pace. According to Gridwise, ride prices on Uber and Lyft increased by about 9.6 percent between December 2024 and December 2025, while driver pay per trip rose only 3.6 percent and hourly earnings increased 4.1 percent.

Many gig workers say it has become harder to make as much money as before. Greater competition and declining rates, combined with costs such as gas and vehicle maintenance that workers must cover themselves, have reduced profits. As a result, some workers now accept only the jobs that offer the best pay for their time.

Meanwhile, delivery programs like Spark, operated by Walmart, have expanded quickly as retailers use gig workers to grow their delivery services. Overall, the data shows that the most widely known gig platforms are not always the ones offering the highest hourly pay