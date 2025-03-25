These Are The Most And Least Stressed States In 2025

Americans face a range of stressors—rising prices, job pressures, relationship strains—but 77% say the future of the nation is a major source of anxiety. Stress levels, however, vary widely by state, according to WalletHub.

To find where life might feel a little less tense, WalletHub analyzed all 50 states using 40 indicators, including work hours, sleep habits, and personal bankruptcy rates.

To identify the most and least stressed states, WalletHub ranked all 50 based on four key categories: work, money, family, and health-related stress. Using 40 weighted metrics scored on a 100-point scale, each state received a composite score to determine its overall stress ranking.

The WalletHub study showed that New Mexico tops the list as the most stressed state, driven by the nation's highest violent and property crime rates. It also leads in separation and divorce, with one of the highest rates of single-parent households. Financial strain is another factor—New Mexico has the third-highest poverty rate and a low median credit score of 697, limiting residents' economic mobility.

Nevada ranks second, largely due to financial pressures. It has the highest unemployment rate, high bankruptcy filings, and one of the lowest median credit scores (693). Family stress is also high, with elevated rates of divorce and single-parent homes. Health issues add to the burden—21% rate their health as “fair” or “poor,” and many lack access to healthcare and insurance.

Louisiana comes in third, weighed down by the second-highest poverty rate and widespread health struggles. Nearly 12% skip medical care due to cost, and the state ranks poorly in mental health and depression rates. Limited access to psychologists and low job security further deepen residents' stress.

As far as least stressed states go...

Nebraska ranks as the least stressed state in the nation. It scored lowest in work-related stress and near the bottom in health and family stress, suggesting a solid work-life balance and strong community support. Low crime rates and a stable job market contribute to residents’ peace of mind.

Minnesota is especially resilient when it comes to financial pressures, ranking 50th in money-related stress. With strong employment rates, high credit scores, and widespread access to healthcare, residents report less worry about both their wallets and well-being.

New Hampshire performs consistently well across all categories, especially in terms of low crime and family stability. Its overall calm environment, combined with relatively low financial and health-related stress, keeps residents feeling secure.

South Dakota leads the nation in family-related stability, with the lowest ranking for family stress. While it lands mid-pack for health-related stress, strong community ties and a steady economy help buffer other stress factors.

Iowa benefits from low financial strain and a manageable work culture. Ranking high in health and safety, the state offers residents a sense of security and support that helps ease daily stress.

“There are plenty of small ways for people to manage stress, from staying active and participating in hobbies to taking vacations from work and getting help from a mental health professional. What many people don’t realize, though, is that changing location can also be a big stress reducer. For example, states that have lower crime rates, better health care and better economies tend to have much less stressed residents," one study analyst said.

You can read the full study data here.