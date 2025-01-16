These Are The Most Expensive Countries In The World For Dating

In a new study, Emisil researched the most expensive countries in the world for dating. They looked at the cost of dating across the globe, ranking countries based on the average annual expenses for singles.

Switzerland tops the list for costly dating, with an annual average expense exceeding $6,643. This high figure is driven by premium prices for meals, cinema tickets, and taxi fares. Although Swiss singles go on fewer dates annually—around 50—their overall spending is unmatched. With an average monthly net salary of $6,500, these high costs are more manageable for Swiss residents.

Denmark ranks second, with singles spending $3,592 annually. Dining plays a prominent role in its dating culture, as a two-course meal averages $98, the second-highest among the countries analyzed. Danish singles go on 48 dates yearly, closely matching the frequency seen in other high-ranking nations.

Norway comes in third, with annual dating expenses of $3,279. While its three-course dinners average $88, one of the highest meal costs, Norway compensates with low taxi fares starting at $1.50. Singles in Norway date 47 times a year, slightly less frequently than in Denmark.

Belgium is fourth, with annual dating costs exceeding $2,000. Meal prices are slightly lower than in Norway, but taxi fares start higher at $2.60. Belgian singles also average 48 dates yearly, aligning with Denmark but at a more economical total cost.

The Netherlands ranks fifth, with an annual dating expenditure of $1,000 and a single date costing $90. Dutch singles enjoy a high frequency of 60 dates annually, supported by moderate meal and entertainment prices. With over 1,000 cinema screens, there’s no shortage of options for outings.

Finland takes sixth place, with singles spending $2,838 annually and $90 per date. Finnish singles date 48 times a year, benefiting from relatively low meal costs averaging $57.

Ireland ranks seventh, with annual dating costs of $3,091 and single-date expenses of $87. Despite similar per-date costs to the U.S. and UK, Irish singles date only 36 times a year, reflecting cultural or financial differences.

The United States ranks eighth, with singles spending $4,507 annually on 84 dates—the highest frequency among all countries. With an average date costing $87.20, dating is relatively affordable. The U.S. also boasts over 40,000 cinema screens, offering abundant entertainment options.

The United Kingdom ranks ninth, with annual dating costs of $3,153. At $86 per date, costs are slightly lower than in the U.S., but with average monthly salaries of $3,069, affordability is a greater challenge. Like Americans, British singles average 84 dates yearly, the highest frequency on the list.

Australia rounds out the top ten, with one of the lowest annual dating costs among high-income nations at $3,570. A single date averages $82, with affordable three-course dinners costing $75. Australian singles date 48 times a year, balancing affordability and social activity.

An Emisil's spokesperson said: "Our research on dating costs worldwide shows some pretty interesting trends. Swiss singles spend the most – about $6,600 a year on dating – but it's Americans and Brits who are out there dating the most, averaging around 84 dates yearly."

They continued: "Here's what's caught my eye: because dating is expensive in a country, it doesn't mean people date less. It's more about how their salaries match local dating costs and what's normal in their culture. This tells us much about how different societies view and value dating today."

The study "analyzed data from 87 countries, examining factors such as the frequency of dating (surveyed among 500–2,000 participants per country), average post-tax monthly income, meal costs (three-course dinners at mid-range restaurants and inexpensive solo meals), movie ticket prices for two, and taxi starting fares."

"Countries were ranked by total annual dating costs, offering insights into global dating affordability and cultural spending patterns," Emilsil wrote.