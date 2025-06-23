These Are The Most Overpriced Cities In The United States

As rents skyrocket and the cost of living keeps climbing, a new study from Highland Cabinetry aims to answer a simple but critical question: are America’s most expensive cities actually worth it? Spoiler: not really.

The study analyzed a wide range of metrics — including housing costs, income, safety, traffic, pollution, and unemployment — using data from sources like the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Zillow. The goal? To identify the cities where people are paying a premium and getting a whole lot of hassle in return.

Newark, NJ claimed the dubious honor of being the most overpriced city in the U.S., earning a perfect — and in this case, perfectly awful — score of 100, according to Highland Cabinetry.

Living here will cost you over $5,100 a month, and for what? A safety index barely above 24, one of the worst in the country. Median household income is a modest $53,818, far below cities with similar costs. If you want the luxury of paying big-city prices for small-city problems, Newark’s got you covered.

Coming in hot at number two is New York City, which scored 98.17. It has the highest real estate price tag in the country — a staggering $18,402 per square foot in the city center. But with its famously clogged streets, questionable safety (index: 49.16), and a median income lower than in L.A. or D.C., you’re not exactly getting what you pay for. As the report shows, “Cost of living alone doesn’t define the value of a city.”

Los Angeles lands third with a score of 96.33. It boasts the worst traffic of any city in the study (index: 312.53), paired with high pollution and $7,500-a-square-foot housing. Sure, the average income is decent, but residents are choking on smog and spending hours stuck in gridlock.

At number four is Detroit, which proves that even cheaper real estate — a mere $1,067 per square foot — can’t save a city from this list. The city struggles with low safety (index: 26.86), bottom-of-the-barrel incomes ($38,080), and significant unemployment. It scores 94.5, mostly for failing to offer value even at lower prices.

Wilmington, DE rounds out the top five. With housing at over $3,000 per square foot and incomes hovering just above $50K, residents are paying luxury prices for a middle-tier lifestyle. The city scores 92.67, weighed down by high costs and underwhelming returns.

The Highland Cabinetry study shows that Washington, D.C. comes in at number six, scoring 90.83. It’s the most expensive city on the list for overall living costs — nearly $6,800 a month — but offers underwhelming safety (index: 39.86) and a daily grind of traffic and pollution. Even with six-figure average incomes, the experience doesn’t exactly scream “value.”

Chicago is next at number seven. With a score of 89, the Windy City offers decent earnings ($74,474) but drags itself down with poor safety, a 5.3% unemployment rate — the worst on the list — and the kind of expenses that make you question whether deep-dish pizza is worth it.

Houston takes the eighth spot, scoring 87.17. While more affordable than many of its peers, its air quality is poor, incomes are low ($41,142), and safety isn’t much to brag about. It’s the classic case of lower costs not necessarily equaling better living.

At number nine is San Francisco, where the dream of tech riches collides with reality. With housing prices over $11,000 per square foot and sky-high monthly expenses, the city scores just 85.33. Despite high incomes, residents deal with heavy traffic, mediocre safety, and significant pollution. In short: you’ll pay a lot, and you’ll suffer plenty.

Finally, Miami rounds out the list at number ten with a score of 83.5. While its safety and air quality beat many cities higher on the list, incomes don’t stretch nearly far enough to justify the $4,100+ monthly costs. Fun in the sun comes at a price — and for many, it’s too steep.

As a spokesperson for Highland Cabinetry put it: “Cost of living alone doesn’t define the value of a city. What our data shows is that several high-cost urban areas come with serious trade-offs, whether it’s long commutes, safety issues, or environmental stress. For many residents, the price tag isn’t the only consideration — it’s what that money gets you. And in many cases, the return on investment just isn’t there.”