These Are The Retailers That Change Prices Most Often...And When They Offer The Largest Discounts

Dynamic pricing is becoming a defining feature of modern retail, with more of America’s best-known brands adjusting prices in real time based on demand, timing, and market conditions, according to Decodo.

A new report from Decodo, which analyzed more than 1.5 million data points across 120 global eCommerce retailers, reveals which companies are changing prices most often — and when shoppers are most likely to find a deal.

At the top of the list is Amazon, which recorded 116,509 price changes over the past year — far more than any other retailer analyzed. The online marketplace also offered the deepest average discounts, with prices dropping by 35.3% on average. According to the data, Wednesday is the best day for shoppers to find bargains on Amazon. Walmart ranked second with 68,926 price adjustments and an average discount of 10.6%, while Kroger came third, making 55,601 changes with an average 9.1% reduction. For both Walmart and Kroger, Monday emerged as the most favorable day for deals.

Other major retailers also showed significant pricing activity. Target recorded 39,386 changes, with Saturday offering the best savings. In electronics, Best Buy posted over 30,000 price shifts, with Friday standing out for discounts. Fashion brands were particularly active, with companies such as H&M, Uniqlo, and ASOS frequently adjusting prices to keep pace with trends and demand.