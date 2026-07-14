These Are The Riskiest States To Quit Your Job In

A new study from Affordable Contractors Insurance examined labor market conditions across all 50 states to identify where workers face the greatest challenges replacing a job after voluntarily leaving one. Researchers evaluated unemployment rates, hiring activity, competition for available positions, household income, and local living costs to create an overall risk ranking.

California finished at the top of the list as the most difficult state to recover after quitting a job, followed by Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, according to Affordable Contractors Insurance.

California's combination of a sluggish labor market and high living expenses pushed it well ahead of every other state. The report found there are roughly 1.6 unemployed workers for every available job opening, while the state's unemployment rate stands at 5.5%—the highest in the nation. Employers are also adding workers at a relatively slow pace, with monthly hiring reaching just 3% of the workforce. Meanwhile, everyday expenses remain about 40% higher than the national average, increasing the financial pressure on anyone searching for work.

The ACI data shows that Massachusetts ranked second despite boasting one of the country's highest median family incomes. Researchers found that elevated wages are offset by a cost of living nearly 50% above the U.S. average, while hiring activity trails the rest of the country. Together, those factors can quickly drain savings for workers who leave without another paycheck lined up.

New York claimed the No. 3 spot. Although unemployment is slightly lower than California's, the state continues to face relatively weak hiring alongside living costs roughly one-quarter above the national average. The study suggests those conditions make extended job searches especially expensive.

Pennsylvania landed fourth on the list largely because employers are hiring at one of the slowest rates nationwide. While the state's cost of living is more manageable than many others in the top 10, researchers found that fewer employment opportunities increase the odds of remaining out of work for longer.

New Jersey rounded out the top five. Residents benefit from relatively high household incomes, but those earnings are partially offset by elevated living expenses and an unemployment rate near 5%, creating a competitive environment for anyone entering the job market.

The rest of the top 10 includes Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, and Kentucky.

At the opposite end of the rankings, North Dakota was identified as the least risky place to leave a job. The state combines one of the nation's lowest unemployment rates—2.6%—with employers hiring about 4% of the workforce each month, giving job seekers a much stronger chance of finding work quickly.

Sean O'Keefe, CEO and founder of Affordable Contractors Insurance, said workers should evaluate how competitive their field is before resigning.

One simple way to gauge the market, he said, is by reviewing similar openings on LinkedIn and seeing how many applicants they attract. If most positions are drawing hundreds of candidates, job seekers should plan for a potentially lengthy search. O'Keefe also recommends securing financial flexibility—such as increasing an overdraft limit or arranging a short-term line of credit—before leaving a job, since those options are generally easier to obtain while still employed.