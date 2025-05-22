These Are The States With The Highest Freeway Fatalities

A recent study by Ladah Injury & Car Accident Lawyers, a Las Vegas-based personal injury firm, sheds light on which U.S. states have the highest rates of fatal crashes on interstates and freeways. Drawing on crash statistics from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s CDAN portal, the study reviewed data from 2019 to 2023 and ranked states based on the number of fatal freeway crashes per 100,000 residents.

Wyoming emerged as the state with the highest rate. With 5.4 fatal freeway crashes per 100,000 people, the state’s rate is nearly three times the national average of 1.9. Between 2019 and 2023, Wyoming averaged 31.6 fatal incidents annually. The worst year was 2023, which saw 42 fatalities, while the lowest number was 21 in 2021.

Coming in second was New Mexico, which recorded 4.3 fatal crashes per 100,000 residents—more than double the national average. The state averaged 91 fatal freeway crashes each year over the five-year period, peaking at 103 in 2023.

Missouri ranked third with a rate of 3.2 fatal crashes per 100,000 people. The state saw nearly 199 such incidents annually during the study period, with the highest number recorded in 2022 at 227 and the lowest in 2023 with 187.

Arkansas followed in fourth place, reporting 3.1 fatal freeway crashes per 100,000 people. It averaged just over 95 deadly incidents each year. The highest total came in 2023 with 107 crashes, and the lowest was in 2019 with 69.

Montana rounded out the top five. The state saw 2.92 fatal crashes per 100,000 residents, well above the national average. Over five years, Montana averaged 32 fatal incidents annually, with 2021 marking its highest year at 47 crashes.

Other states in the top ten included Mississippi, Alaska, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Texas—all with crash rates significantly above the national norm. Mississippi, for example, logged 2.89 fatal crashes per 100,000 people, while Texas, despite its much larger population, still had a high rate at 2.6.

A spokesperson for Ladah Law Firm pointed to several likely causes behind the high fatality rates: long stretches of rural highway, higher speed limits, and reduced visibility in remote areas.

“States like Wyoming, New Mexico, and Missouri consistently see alarmingly high rates of interstate freeway crashes,” the spokesperson said. “Factors such as long rural stretches, high-speed travel, and limited visibility often create dangerous driving conditions that put lives at risk every day.”

They also emphasized the human cost behind the numbers.

“Behind each of these incidents is a family changed forever — victims facing life-altering injuries or grieving unimaginable loss.”

The law firm called on policymakers to take concrete steps, recommending a stronger highway patrol presence, improved road lighting and signage, and the use of technology to monitor high-risk zones. Public education on speed control and defensive driving was also highlighted as a critical need.

“It’s time for decisive, proactive measures that prioritize lives over speed,” the spokesperson added.