These Are The States Starting To Panic About AI Taking Over

Residents of Washington state are more concerned about artificial intelligence replacing jobs than workers anywhere else in the United States, according to a new report released in June 2026. The study, conducted by IP address provider Floxy, comes amid growing concerns about workplace automation after more than 54,000 American jobs were reportedly lost to AI-related workforce reductions last year.

To determine where Americans are most worried about automation, researchers analyzed all 50 states using several indicators. The study measured AI adoption rates among working-age residents, assessed how vulnerable local industries are to automation, and tracked search activity for terms such as "will AI replace my job," "AI taking jobs," and "AI layoffs." Researchers also factored in cybercrime rates, identity theft statistics, and the strength of state-level data protection laws.

Each state received an AI Panic Index score ranging from 1 to 99, with higher scores indicating greater levels of concern about AI-driven job displacement.

With an AI Panic Score of 99, Washington tops the rankings. Approximately 4,087 AI-related job displacement searches are conducted per 100,000 residents, the highest rate in the country. Researchers suggest this concern may be linked to the state's close ties to the technology sector, as both Amazon and Microsoft are headquartered there and have recently announced significant workforce reductions tied to AI initiatives. At the same time, nearly one-third of Washington's workforce already uses AI tools, giving many employees firsthand exposure to the technology's growing capabilities.

Wyoming ranks second, with more than 20,000 residents regularly searching for information about protecting their jobs from AI. Although the state lacks the large technology sector found in Washington, around one-quarter of working adults already use AI tools such as ChatGPT, potentially increasing awareness of how automation could affect future employment opportunities.

Nevada places third on the list. The state combines relatively high AI adoption with one of the nation's highest cybercrime rates, creating heightened awareness of technology-related risks. Approximately one in three Nevada workers already use AI tools, and around 55,000 residents search monthly for information about whether AI could replace their jobs.

Massachusetts ranks fourth, with roughly 160,000 residents searching each month for information related to AI-driven job losses. The state's thriving technology and biotechnology industries are advancing rapidly alongside AI innovation, contributing to concerns about automation. With about one-third of adults already using AI tools regularly, many workers are becoming increasingly aware of the technology's potential impact on their roles.

Maryland ranks fifth and records the highest AI adoption rate in the country, with 36.3% of working-age residents already using AI in the workplace. Despite widespread adoption, concerns remain high, particularly given the state's large concentration of technology and knowledge-based jobs that could be vulnerable to automation in the years ahead.

Commenting on the findings, Floxy Chief Technology Officer Aimen Hallou said concerns about AI-related job displacement are well-founded: "These concerns are not overblown. AI was directly linked to tens of thousands of job cuts in the US last year, and that's only counting companies that openly admitted it. Amazon eliminated 14,000 corporate roles, citing AI; Microsoft cut 15,000, and both were explicit about why. The broader reality is that MIT researchers estimated AI can already perform the tasks of roughly 1 in 8 American workers. That number is only going to grow as the tools get cheaper and more capable."