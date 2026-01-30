These Are The States Where Homes Take The Longest To Sell

The U.S. housing market is growing more divided, with some homes still selling quickly while others remain listed for months. High mortgage rates, strained affordability, and cautious buyers have slowed demand in many regions, forcing sellers to wait far longer than they did just a few years ago.

A new study by Premier Timber Frame Builders, based on Zillow’s “Days to Pending” data, highlights how uneven the market has become. The analysis shows that in several states, homes now take nearly three months—or longer—to go under contract, underscoring the widening gap between hot and cold housing markets.

Texas stands out as the slowest-moving market in the country, with homes spending an average of 100 days on the market. Florida follows closely at 97 days, signaling a major slowdown after years of rapid growth. Louisiana ranks third at 90 days, while Colorado and Arizona also face extended selling times at 88 and 86 days, respectively. In these states, rising inventory and buyer hesitation have made it harder for sellers to secure quick offers.

Other Western and Mountain states are also seeing prolonged listing periods. Homes in Wyoming and Idaho average about 81 days before going under contract, while Oregon trails slightly behind at 80 days. Utah and Montana are close as well, with listings typically remaining active for around 79 days. Together, these markets reflect how elevated prices and increased competition among sellers have cooled demand.

Several Southern states are experiencing similar slowdowns. Mississippi, New Mexico, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Georgia, and South Carolina all report average selling times in the mid-to-high 70-day range, showing that affordability pressures and economic uncertainty are affecting buyers across the region.

By contrast, parts of the Midwest and Northeast continue to move more quickly. States such as Illinois, Rhode Island, and Connecticut post some of the shortest timelines in the country, with homes typically going under contract in about five to six weeks. These faster markets suggest stronger demand and tighter inventory compared with slower regions.

Overall, the findings show that the national housing market is no longer operating at a single speed. While some states remain competitive and fast-paced, others are clearly cooling, leaving sellers to adjust pricing strategies and expectations in a more cautious environment.