These Are The States Where It's Toughest To Be A Criminal

A study by Summit Defense Criminal Lawyers ranks U.S. states by arrest likelihood, based on police presence and arrest rates.

Using law enforcement data normalized per 100K people, it calculates a Crime Arrest Risk Score by summing police personnel and comparing it to arrest rates. Higher scores indicate a greater chance of arrest in criminal cases.

Among the key findings, the study found South Dakota ranks first among states with the highest likelihood of arrest, reporting 5,878 arrests, the highest rate nationwide. Louisiana follows in second place, boasting the largest police presence at 350 officers, increasing the chances of lawbreakers being caught.

It also found, incredibly, that New York takes third place, with 10,450 first-line supervisors of police and detectives, the highest in the country, making arrests more likely for criminals, the study says.

Wyoming ranks fourth, with an arrest rate of 3,681 per 100K and 271 officers per 100K residents, giving it a score of 81. North Dakota takes fifth place, recording 4,033 arrests per 100K, the second-highest among top-ranking states, with a score of 77. Illinois follows in sixth, featuring a strong police presence of 288 officers per 100K and a total of 36,190 officers statewide, achieving a score of 71.

Florida ranks seventh, with a large police force of 55,310 officers, including 8,310 first-line supervisors, and an arrest rate near 3,700 per 100K.

New Hampshire takes eighth place with 252 officers per 100K residents and an arrest rate of 3,385 per 100K, earning a score of 68.

Tennessee follows in ninth place, reporting 245 officers per 100K and an arrest rate of 3,523 per 100K. Finally, Alabama rounds out the top ten with 269 officers per 100K, 12,600 patrol officers, and a Crime Arrest Risk Score of 67.

“The criminal justice system can vary significantly from state to state, leading to differing approaches in handling crimes. Arrest rate variations across states may stem from differences in state laws, sentencing guidelines, and enforcement priorities, all of which impact how offenses are handled. In such a complex legal environment, having experienced legal counsel is crucial for ensuring fair treatment and safeguarding one's rights," a spokesperson from Summit Defense Criminal Lawyers concluded.

You can view the whole study here.