These Are The Top 15 Dividend Kings In 2024

Dividend stocks have historically shown growth, even during periods of recession.

In this graphic, Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti showcases the top 15 ‘Dividend Kings’ in 2024, as identified by FinanceCharts, based on data available as of October 2024.

What Makes a Company a Dividend King?

A key benefit of investing in dividend-paying companies is that dividends typically grow steadily, with well-established firms often increasing payouts annually.

Dividend Kings are companies that have increased their dividends annually for more than 50 years.

Dividend Royalty

Altria Group offers the highest dividend yield at 8.18%. Formerly known as Philip Morris, the American corporation is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of tobacco, cigarettes, and medical products for treating smoking-related illnesses.

Altria is followed by Universal, another tobacco company. The leading global supplier of leaf tobacco offers a dividend yield of 6.5%.

Northwest Natural Holding ranks third in our list. The company provides natural gas service to approximately two million people in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

Genuine Parts and Northwest Natural have the longest dividend-raising streaks on our list, both at 68 years.

