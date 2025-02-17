These Are The Top U.S. Cities For Families In 2025

A new study by Hastha Kalalu ranked the best U.S. cities for families, evaluating factors like home prices, cost of living, crime rates, family household percentages, childcare costs, house size, and diversity. Scores were scaled from 1 to 100 for easy comparison.

Allen, Texas, ranks as the best U.S. city for families, earning a score of 99. With the highest percentage of family households (74%) among the top ten and a low cost of living index (95), it offers affordability alongside spacious homes averaging 2,170 sq ft.

In second place, Hialeah, Florida, scores 96, standing out as the most diverse city with a perfect multicultural index of 100. It also provides more affordable childcare at $840 per month compared to Allen.

Gilbert, Arizona, takes third with a score of 95, noted for being the safest city in the top ten with the lowest violent crime rate (85.51 per capita), nearly 2.5 times lower than Hialeah. It also boasts the second-highest family household percentage (73%).

In fourth place, Laredo, Texas, earns a score of 92, recognized for its affordability with a median home price of $209.5K and the only home price decline (-0.30%) among the top ten. The city also has a low cost of living index of 88. Close behind, El Paso, Texas, ranks fifth with a score of 87, offering the lowest monthly childcare costs at $734 and sharing Laredo’s affordable cost of living index.

Henderson, Nevada, places sixth with a score of 86.3. Though its living costs are higher than some competitors, it has the strongest housing market with the highest home price growth rate (5.40%) and ranks third-lowest in violent crime.

Virginia Beach, Virginia, follows in seventh place with a score of 86, distinguishing itself with the second-lowest violent crime rate (137 per capita), making it one of the safest options for families.

Chandler, Arizona, secures eighth place with a score of 85, maintaining balanced metrics across all categories. With 65% of households being family-based, it ranks fourth in this category among the top ten. Colorado Springs, Colorado, comes in ninth with a score of 83, offering the largest average home size (2,760 sq ft)—nearly 50% larger than homes in Virginia Beach. However, it also has the highest childcare costs at $1,667 per month.

Finally, Boise, Idaho, rounds out the top ten with a score of 82. While its home prices continue to grow at 3.10%, its multicultural index (1.71) is significantly lower than the other cities on the list. Its average home size of 2,311 sq ft is second only to Colorado Springs, making it an appealing option for families needing more space.

A spokesperson from Hastha Kalalu commented on the study: “Mid-sized cities strike an optimal balance for family life, offering advantages that major metropolitan areas often struggle to match. High concentrations of families in these cities create their own benefits, from more stable property markets to better childcare options."

They continued: "These places naturally develop into environments where public safety, affordability, and community services reinforce each other - the presence of more families leads to more family-oriented services, which in turn attracts more families. The result is a self-sustaining cycle where moderate living costs, strong community ties, and family-focused amenities create ideal conditions for raising children."

You can access the full research here.