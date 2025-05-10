These Are The World's 50 Most Valuable Companies

The world’s most valuable companies hold immense sway over the global economy, shaping everything from technology to consumer trends. As of May 2025, U.S. giants like Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia are worth trillions of dollars, reflecting America’s long-standing leadership in innovation and capital markets.

The figures we used to create this graphic were sourced from companiesmarketcap.com, as of May 5, 2025.

Rank Name Country Market Cap 1 Microsoft 🇺🇸 United States $3,241,850,000,000 2 Apple 🇺🇸 United States $2,970,580,000,000 3 NVIDIA 🇺🇸 United States $2,777,210,000,000 4 Alphabet 🇺🇸 United States $2,003,080,000,000 5 Amazon 🇺🇸 United States $1,978,370,000,000 6 Saudi Aramco 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia $1,622,480,000,000 7 Meta 🇺🇸 United States $1,512,830,000,000 8 Berkshire Hathaway 🇺🇸 United States $1,104,700,000,000 9 Broadcom 🇺🇸 United States $943,775,000,000 10 TSMC 🇹🇼 Taiwan $914,907,000,000 11 Tesla 🇺🇸 United States $902,706,000,000 12 Walmart 🇺🇸 United States $794,728,000,000 13 Eli Lilly 🇺🇸 United States $737,662,000,000 14 JPMorgan Chase 🇺🇸 United States $701,887,000,000 15 Visa 🇺🇸 United States $668,214,000,000 16 Tencent 🇨🇳 China $579,706,000,000 17 Mastercard 🇺🇸 United States $509,590,000,000 18 Netflix 🇺🇸 United States $482,623,000,000 19 Costco 🇺🇸 United States $450,289,000,000 20 Exxon Mobil 🇺🇸 United States $445,094,000,000 21 Oracle 🇺🇸 United States $418,643,000,000 22 Johnson & Johnson 🇺🇸 United States $372,941,000,000 23 Procter & Gamble 🇺🇸 United States $372,383,000,000 24 UnitedHealth 🇺🇸 United States $368,468,000,000 25 Home Depot 🇺🇸 United States $359,534,000,000 26 SAP 🇩🇪 Germany $353,045,000,000 27 AbbVie 🇺🇸 United States $346,844,000,000 28 ICBC 🇨🇳 China $319,841,000,000 29 Bank of America 🇺🇸 United States $309,711,000,000 30 Coca-Cola 🇺🇸 United States $308,616,000,000 31 Novo Nordisk 🇩🇰 Denmark $305,812,000,000 32 Alibaba 🇨🇳 China $302,206,000,000 33 Hermès 🇫🇷 France $292,331,000,000 34 Palantir 🇺🇸 United States $292,059,000,000 35 T-Mobile US 🇺🇸 United States $281,932,000,000 36 LVMH 🇫🇷 France $277,473,000,000 37 Nestlé 🇨🇭 Switzerland $272,769,000,000 38 Philip Morris International 🇺🇸 United States $269,574,000,000 39 ASML 🇳🇱 Netherlands $268,697,000,000 40 Kweichow Moutai 🇨🇳 China $267,306,000,000 41 Roche 🇨🇭 Switzerland $265,138,000,000 42 Salesforce 🇺🇸 United States $261,581,000,000 43 Samsung 🇰🇷 South Korea $260,653,000,000 44 Agricultural Bank of China 🇨🇳 China $256,870,000,000 45 Toyota 🇯🇵 Japan $250,853,000,000 46 Wells Fargo 🇺🇸 United States $240,321,000,000 47 International Holding Company 🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates $240,030,000,000 48 Chevron 🇺🇸 United States $236,681,000,000 49 Cisco 🇺🇸 United States $235,992,000,000 50 L'Oreal 🇫🇷 France $235,450,000,000

The two largest companies in this graphic, Microsoft and Apple, have regularly swapped places as the world’s most valuable company over the past decade.

Both companies are integrating artificial intelligence into their product offerings, which has helped fuel their market cap growth in recent years.

Next, let’s take a closer look at some of the non-U.S. companies in this graphic.

🇦🇪 International Holding Company (IHC)

International Holding Company (IHC), based in Abu Dhabi, has rapidly become one of the Middle East’s most valuable firms with a market capitalization of $240 billion.

Originally a fishing company, IHC has transformed into a conglomerate with investments across healthcare, agriculture, real estate, and artificial intelligence. This includes a $50M investment in Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

🇹🇼 TSMC

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) holds a market cap of almost $1 trillion, making it the most valuable company in Asia. As the world’s largest dedicated semiconductor foundry, TSMC manufactures chips for major names like Apple, Nvidia, and AMD.

🇨🇳 Tencent

Tencent, with a market cap of nearly $600 billion, remains one of China’s most influential tech companies despite regulatory headwinds.

The company is best known for its WeChat platform, but is also involved in gaming, cloud services, fintech, and even original content production. Through its Tencent Video platform, which has over 120 million paid subscribers, the company produces a variety of dramas, shows, and animations.

