print-icon
print-icon

These Are The World's 50 Most Valuable Companies

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

The world’s most valuable companies hold immense sway over the global economy, shaping everything from technology to consumer trends. As of May 2025, U.S. giants like Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia are worth trillions of dollars, reflecting America’s long-standing leadership in innovation and capital markets.

In this graphic, Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu ranks the world’s 50 most valuable companies, color coding them according to their country of origin.

Data & Discussion

The figures we used to create this graphic were sourced from companiesmarketcap.com, as of May 5, 2025.

RankNameCountryMarket Cap
1Microsoft🇺🇸 United States$3,241,850,000,000
2Apple🇺🇸 United States$2,970,580,000,000
3NVIDIA🇺🇸 United States$2,777,210,000,000
4Alphabet🇺🇸 United States$2,003,080,000,000
5Amazon🇺🇸 United States$1,978,370,000,000
6Saudi Aramco🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia$1,622,480,000,000
7Meta🇺🇸 United States$1,512,830,000,000
8Berkshire Hathaway🇺🇸 United States$1,104,700,000,000
9Broadcom🇺🇸 United States$943,775,000,000
10TSMC🇹🇼 Taiwan$914,907,000,000
11Tesla🇺🇸 United States$902,706,000,000
12Walmart🇺🇸 United States$794,728,000,000
13Eli Lilly🇺🇸 United States$737,662,000,000
14JPMorgan Chase🇺🇸 United States$701,887,000,000
15Visa🇺🇸 United States$668,214,000,000
16Tencent🇨🇳 China$579,706,000,000
17Mastercard🇺🇸 United States$509,590,000,000
18Netflix🇺🇸 United States$482,623,000,000
19Costco🇺🇸 United States$450,289,000,000
20Exxon Mobil🇺🇸 United States$445,094,000,000
21Oracle🇺🇸 United States$418,643,000,000
22Johnson & Johnson🇺🇸 United States$372,941,000,000
23Procter & Gamble🇺🇸 United States$372,383,000,000
24UnitedHealth🇺🇸 United States$368,468,000,000
25Home Depot🇺🇸 United States$359,534,000,000
26SAP🇩🇪 Germany$353,045,000,000
27AbbVie🇺🇸 United States$346,844,000,000
28ICBC🇨🇳 China$319,841,000,000
29Bank of America🇺🇸 United States$309,711,000,000
30Coca-Cola🇺🇸 United States$308,616,000,000
31Novo Nordisk🇩🇰 Denmark$305,812,000,000
32Alibaba🇨🇳 China$302,206,000,000
33Hermès🇫🇷 France$292,331,000,000
34Palantir🇺🇸 United States$292,059,000,000
35T-Mobile US🇺🇸 United States$281,932,000,000
36LVMH🇫🇷 France$277,473,000,000
37Nestlé🇨🇭 Switzerland$272,769,000,000
38Philip Morris International🇺🇸 United States$269,574,000,000
39ASML🇳🇱 Netherlands$268,697,000,000
40Kweichow Moutai🇨🇳 China$267,306,000,000
41Roche🇨🇭 Switzerland$265,138,000,000
42Salesforce🇺🇸 United States$261,581,000,000
43Samsung🇰🇷 South Korea$260,653,000,000
44Agricultural Bank of China🇨🇳 China$256,870,000,000
45Toyota🇯🇵 Japan$250,853,000,000
46Wells Fargo🇺🇸 United States$240,321,000,000
47International Holding Company🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates$240,030,000,000
48Chevron🇺🇸 United States$236,681,000,000
49Cisco🇺🇸 United States$235,992,000,000
50L'Oreal🇫🇷 France$235,450,000,000

The two largest companies in this graphic, Microsoft and Apple, have regularly swapped places as the world’s most valuable company over the past decade.

Both companies are integrating artificial intelligence into their product offerings, which has helped fuel their market cap growth in recent years.

Next, let’s take a closer look at some of the non-U.S. companies in this graphic.

🇦🇪 International Holding Company (IHC)

International Holding Company (IHC), based in Abu Dhabi, has rapidly become one of the Middle East’s most valuable firms with a market capitalization of $240 billion.

Originally a fishing company, IHC has transformed into a conglomerate with investments across healthcare, agriculture, real estate, and artificial intelligence. This includes a $50M investment in Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

🇹🇼 TSMC

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) holds a market cap of almost $1 trillion, making it the most valuable company in Asia. As the world’s largest dedicated semiconductor foundry, TSMC manufactures chips for major names like Apple, Nvidia, and AMD.

Check out this graphic from January 2025 to see a market capitalization breakdown of the global semiconductor industry.

🇨🇳 Tencent

Tencent, with a market cap of nearly $600 billion, remains one of China’s most influential tech companies despite regulatory headwinds.

The company is best known for its WeChat platform, but is also involved in gaming, cloud services, fintech, and even original content production. Through its Tencent Video platform, which has over 120 million paid subscribers, the company produces a variety of dramas, shows, and animations.

If you enjoyed today’s post, check out this map showing the number of billion dollar companies by country in 2025.

Loading...