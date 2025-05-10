These Are The World's 50 Most Valuable Companies
The world’s most valuable companies hold immense sway over the global economy, shaping everything from technology to consumer trends. As of May 2025, U.S. giants like Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia are worth trillions of dollars, reflecting America’s long-standing leadership in innovation and capital markets.
In this graphic, Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu ranks the world’s 50 most valuable companies, color coding them according to their country of origin.
Data & Discussion
The figures we used to create this graphic were sourced from companiesmarketcap.com, as of May 5, 2025.
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Market Cap
|1
|Microsoft
|🇺🇸 United States
|$3,241,850,000,000
|2
|Apple
|🇺🇸 United States
|$2,970,580,000,000
|3
|NVIDIA
|🇺🇸 United States
|$2,777,210,000,000
|4
|Alphabet
|🇺🇸 United States
|$2,003,080,000,000
|5
|Amazon
|🇺🇸 United States
|$1,978,370,000,000
|6
|Saudi Aramco
|🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia
|$1,622,480,000,000
|7
|Meta
|🇺🇸 United States
|$1,512,830,000,000
|8
|Berkshire Hathaway
|🇺🇸 United States
|$1,104,700,000,000
|9
|Broadcom
|🇺🇸 United States
|$943,775,000,000
|10
|TSMC
|🇹🇼 Taiwan
|$914,907,000,000
|11
|Tesla
|🇺🇸 United States
|$902,706,000,000
|12
|Walmart
|🇺🇸 United States
|$794,728,000,000
|13
|Eli Lilly
|🇺🇸 United States
|$737,662,000,000
|14
|JPMorgan Chase
|🇺🇸 United States
|$701,887,000,000
|15
|Visa
|🇺🇸 United States
|$668,214,000,000
|16
|Tencent
|🇨🇳 China
|$579,706,000,000
|17
|Mastercard
|🇺🇸 United States
|$509,590,000,000
|18
|Netflix
|🇺🇸 United States
|$482,623,000,000
|19
|Costco
|🇺🇸 United States
|$450,289,000,000
|20
|Exxon Mobil
|🇺🇸 United States
|$445,094,000,000
|21
|Oracle
|🇺🇸 United States
|$418,643,000,000
|22
|Johnson & Johnson
|🇺🇸 United States
|$372,941,000,000
|23
|Procter & Gamble
|🇺🇸 United States
|$372,383,000,000
|24
|UnitedHealth
|🇺🇸 United States
|$368,468,000,000
|25
|Home Depot
|🇺🇸 United States
|$359,534,000,000
|26
|SAP
|🇩🇪 Germany
|$353,045,000,000
|27
|AbbVie
|🇺🇸 United States
|$346,844,000,000
|28
|ICBC
|🇨🇳 China
|$319,841,000,000
|29
|Bank of America
|🇺🇸 United States
|$309,711,000,000
|30
|Coca-Cola
|🇺🇸 United States
|$308,616,000,000
|31
|Novo Nordisk
|🇩🇰 Denmark
|$305,812,000,000
|32
|Alibaba
|🇨🇳 China
|$302,206,000,000
|33
|Hermès
|🇫🇷 France
|$292,331,000,000
|34
|Palantir
|🇺🇸 United States
|$292,059,000,000
|35
|T-Mobile US
|🇺🇸 United States
|$281,932,000,000
|36
|LVMH
|🇫🇷 France
|$277,473,000,000
|37
|Nestlé
|🇨🇭 Switzerland
|$272,769,000,000
|38
|Philip Morris International
|🇺🇸 United States
|$269,574,000,000
|39
|ASML
|🇳🇱 Netherlands
|$268,697,000,000
|40
|Kweichow Moutai
|🇨🇳 China
|$267,306,000,000
|41
|Roche
|🇨🇭 Switzerland
|$265,138,000,000
|42
|Salesforce
|🇺🇸 United States
|$261,581,000,000
|43
|Samsung
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|$260,653,000,000
|44
|Agricultural Bank of China
|🇨🇳 China
|$256,870,000,000
|45
|Toyota
|🇯🇵 Japan
|$250,853,000,000
|46
|Wells Fargo
|🇺🇸 United States
|$240,321,000,000
|47
|International Holding Company
|🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates
|$240,030,000,000
|48
|Chevron
|🇺🇸 United States
|$236,681,000,000
|49
|Cisco
|🇺🇸 United States
|$235,992,000,000
|50
|L'Oreal
|🇫🇷 France
|$235,450,000,000
The two largest companies in this graphic, Microsoft and Apple, have regularly swapped places as the world’s most valuable company over the past decade.
Both companies are integrating artificial intelligence into their product offerings, which has helped fuel their market cap growth in recent years.
Next, let’s take a closer look at some of the non-U.S. companies in this graphic.
🇦🇪 International Holding Company (IHC)
International Holding Company (IHC), based in Abu Dhabi, has rapidly become one of the Middle East’s most valuable firms with a market capitalization of $240 billion.
Originally a fishing company, IHC has transformed into a conglomerate with investments across healthcare, agriculture, real estate, and artificial intelligence. This includes a $50M investment in Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
🇹🇼 TSMC
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) holds a market cap of almost $1 trillion, making it the most valuable company in Asia. As the world’s largest dedicated semiconductor foundry, TSMC manufactures chips for major names like Apple, Nvidia, and AMD.
Check out this graphic from January 2025 to see a market capitalization breakdown of the global semiconductor industry.
🇨🇳 Tencent
Tencent, with a market cap of nearly $600 billion, remains one of China’s most influential tech companies despite regulatory headwinds.
The company is best known for its WeChat platform, but is also involved in gaming, cloud services, fintech, and even original content production. Through its Tencent Video platform, which has over 120 million paid subscribers, the company produces a variety of dramas, shows, and animations.
