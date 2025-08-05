These Are The World's 50 Most Valuable Private Companies

The race to build the next generation of global giants is on.

While public markets get most of the spotlight, private companies are quietly building massive valuations and shaping the future of industries.

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu, ranks the world’s 50 most valuable private companies in 2025, highlighting emerging powerhouses from different countries and sectors.

Data & Discussion

The data for this visualization comes from CB Insights. It ranks private companies globally by their most recent reported valuations.

Rank Company Country Valuation ($B) 1 🚀 SpaceX United States $350 2 📱 ByteDance China $300 3 🧠 OpenAI United States $300 4 💳 Stripe United States $70 5 👗 SHEIN Singapore $66 6 📊 Databricks United States $62 7 🤖 Anthropic United States $62 8 🌌 xAI United States $50 9 💱 Revolut United Kingdom $45 10 🎨 Canva Australia $32 11 🏈 Fanatics United States $31 12 🛡️ Safe Superintelligence United States $30 13 🏦 Chime United States $25 14 🎮 Epic Games United States $23 15 🧭 Miro United States $18 16 📸 Xiaohongshu China $17 17 🧾 Rippling United States $17 18 📚 Yuanfudao China $16 19 📷 DJI Innovations China $15 20 💬 Discord United States $15 21 🛍️ Gopuff United States $15 22 🥤 Yuanqi Senlin China $15 23 💸 Ripple United States $15 24 🛒 Klarna Sweden $15 25 🛰️ Anduril United States $14 26 🧪 Scale United States $14 27 🌊 OpenSea United States $13 28 ⚙️ Celonis Germany $13 29 💼 Ramp United States $13 30 ✍️ Grammarly United States $13 31 ❤️ Devoted Health United States $13 32 🌍 Deel United States $13 33 🛒 Faire United States $13 34 🏢 Brex United States $12 35 🚬 JUUL Labs United States $12 36 🪙 Bitmain Technologies China $12 37 🌱 GoodLeap United States $12 38 🧺 Xingsheng Selected China $12 39 📋 Airtable United States $12 40 🚗 ZongMu Technology China $11 41 🌐 Global Switch United Kingdom $11 42 💳 Checkout.com United Kingdom $11 43 ⚡ Bolt United States $11 44 🔮 Alchemy United States $10 45 🧬 Colossal United States $10 46 🚛 Huolala China $10 47 🧠 Thinking Machines Lab United States $10 48 👥 Gusto United States $10 49 🚘 Chehaoduo China $10 50 📞 Talkdesk United States $10

Note: Scale AI’s recent deal with Meta was not captured in the source dataset. Scale is now valued at roughly $29 billion, which would place it 14th in this ranking.

Artificial Intelligence is Taking Over

AI startups are increasingly populating the top 10, with OpenAI in third ($300 billion), Anthropic in seventh ($62 billion), and xAI in eighth ($50 billion). All three of these companies have produced some of the world’s smartest AI models in recent years.

Further down the ranking, we can identify Safe Superintelligence ($30 billion), which was created by former employees of OpenAI and Anthropic, and Scale AI, in which Meta recently acquired a 49% stake.

Finally, there are many companies that have AI applications, but not necessarily as their core product. This includes names like Databricks (a data analytics platform), Grammarly (uses generative AI to power its writing assistant), and Colossal (a de-extinction biotech company).

