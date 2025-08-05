These Are The World's 50 Most Valuable Private Companies
The race to build the next generation of global giants is on.
While public markets get most of the spotlight, private companies are quietly building massive valuations and shaping the future of industries.
This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu, ranks the world’s 50 most valuable private companies in 2025, highlighting emerging powerhouses from different countries and sectors.
Data & Discussion
The data for this visualization comes from CB Insights. It ranks private companies globally by their most recent reported valuations.
|Rank
|Company
|Country
|Valuation ($B)
|1
|🚀 SpaceX
|United States
|$350
|2
|📱 ByteDance
|China
|$300
|3
|🧠 OpenAI
|United States
|$300
|4
|💳 Stripe
|United States
|$70
|5
|👗 SHEIN
|Singapore
|$66
|6
|📊 Databricks
|United States
|$62
|7
|🤖 Anthropic
|United States
|$62
|8
|🌌 xAI
|United States
|$50
|9
|💱 Revolut
|United Kingdom
|$45
|10
|🎨 Canva
|Australia
|$32
|11
|🏈 Fanatics
|United States
|$31
|12
|🛡️ Safe Superintelligence
|United States
|$30
|13
|🏦 Chime
|United States
|$25
|14
|🎮 Epic Games
|United States
|$23
|15
|🧭 Miro
|United States
|$18
|16
|📸 Xiaohongshu
|China
|$17
|17
|🧾 Rippling
|United States
|$17
|18
|📚 Yuanfudao
|China
|$16
|19
|📷 DJI Innovations
|China
|$15
|20
|💬 Discord
|United States
|$15
|21
|🛍️ Gopuff
|United States
|$15
|22
|🥤 Yuanqi Senlin
|China
|$15
|23
|💸 Ripple
|United States
|$15
|24
|🛒 Klarna
|Sweden
|$15
|25
|🛰️ Anduril
|United States
|$14
|26
|🧪 Scale
|United States
|$14
|27
|🌊 OpenSea
|United States
|$13
|28
|⚙️ Celonis
|Germany
|$13
|29
|💼 Ramp
|United States
|$13
|30
|✍️ Grammarly
|United States
|$13
|31
|❤️ Devoted Health
|United States
|$13
|32
|🌍 Deel
|United States
|$13
|33
|🛒 Faire
|United States
|$13
|34
|🏢 Brex
|United States
|$12
|35
|🚬 JUUL Labs
|United States
|$12
|36
|🪙 Bitmain Technologies
|China
|$12
|37
|🌱 GoodLeap
|United States
|$12
|38
|🧺 Xingsheng Selected
|China
|$12
|39
|📋 Airtable
|United States
|$12
|40
|🚗 ZongMu Technology
|China
|$11
|41
|🌐 Global Switch
|United Kingdom
|$11
|42
|💳 Checkout.com
|United Kingdom
|$11
|43
|⚡ Bolt
|United States
|$11
|44
|🔮 Alchemy
|United States
|$10
|45
|🧬 Colossal
|United States
|$10
|46
|🚛 Huolala
|China
|$10
|47
|🧠 Thinking Machines Lab
|United States
|$10
|48
|👥 Gusto
|United States
|$10
|49
|🚘 Chehaoduo
|China
|$10
|50
|📞 Talkdesk
|United States
|$10
Note: Scale AI’s recent deal with Meta was not captured in the source dataset. Scale is now valued at roughly $29 billion, which would place it 14th in this ranking.
Artificial Intelligence is Taking Over
AI startups are increasingly populating the top 10, with OpenAI in third ($300 billion), Anthropic in seventh ($62 billion), and xAI in eighth ($50 billion). All three of these companies have produced some of the world’s smartest AI models in recent years.
Further down the ranking, we can identify Safe Superintelligence ($30 billion), which was created by former employees of OpenAI and Anthropic, and Scale AI, in which Meta recently acquired a 49% stake.
This deal wasn’t captured in the source dataset, but it means that Scale is now valued at $29 billion, which would bump it up to 14th place.
Finally, there are many companies that have AI applications, but not necessarily as their core product. This includes names like Databricks (a data analytics platform), Grammarly (uses generative AI to power its writing assistant), and Colossal (a de-extinction biotech company).
