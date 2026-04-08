These Consumer Goods Could Be First To Vanish As "Supply Shock" Disrupts Asian Factories

Goldman analysts warned that the petrochemical supply shock sweeping across Asia is now morphing into a full-blown COGS shock, hitting a range of industries with factories across the region. The immediate consequence is that manufacturers - from sofa makers to apparel producers - are being forced to dial back production and, in some cases, idle plants altogether as soaring petrochemical-linked input costs drive up the price of plastics and other key materials.

In the note "Petrochemical Supply Shock Begins Idling Asian Factories", we laid out earlier on Tuesday how the shock is unfolding.

Now, we focus on industries where the COGS shock is already forcing "surging input costs," which are reducing manufacturing lines or idling plants and leading to possible shortages.

"With key raw materials and inputs such as PTA, Caprolactam, polyester, and polyamide up on average 29%, the implied COGS increase amounts to c. +17%," Goldman analyst Georgina Fraser wrote in a note.

Fraser warned, "For a textile manufacturer operating with margins of ~5–15%, it is reasonable to assume that a cost shock of this magnitude could render operations uneconomic, leading to production standstills."

Fraser outlined that the industries most affected by the COGS shock are:

Furniture & bedding → costs up ~21%

Consumer goods → 20%

Healthcare equipment → ~19%

Textiles/apparel → ~17%

"Even an imminent end to the conflict would not fully unwind the supply chain disruption already in motion," she warned.

The note cited new indications that India's textile production has "collectively moved to restrict operations to a single 12-hour shift per day."

Taken together, the message is clear: supply-chain snarls may soon erupt across Asia (first outlined here). Reducing production lines and idling plants increases the risk of shortages across a broad range of Asian-produced consumer goods, from T-shirts to furniture.