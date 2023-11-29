"They Can Go F**k Themselves" - Musk Unleashes On Advertising Boycott "Blackmail"

In a truth-bomb-filled interview with Andrew Ross-Sorkin, at the DealBook Conference, Elon Musk silenced a room full of liberal elites as he proclaimed that: "...if someone wants to blackmail me with advertising, they can go fuck themselves."

Reflecting on the actions of various companies to his now-viral retweet of a so-called anti-semitic comment - specifically mentioning 'Bob' (Iger from Disney) - Musk confirmed he did not want them to advertise while noting that "an advertising boycott will kill X."

"Don't advertise. If someone is going to try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money, go f**k yourself. Go f**k yourself. Is that clear? I hope it is."

But, he explains, "the whole world will know those advertisers killed the company... and we'll document it in great detail."

Sorkin replies "those advertisers will say, 'we didnt' kill the company' to which Musk cuts him off:

"Oh yeah, tell that to earth.. and let's see how earth responds to that."

Fuck you says Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/XailyzZVqZ — One Tesla Share (@OneTeslaShare) November 29, 2023

With regards to the anti-semtitic tweet, Musk admits his action was:

"perhaps the most foolish thing I've ever done... the worst and dumbest thing I've ever done."

Musk clarifies once again the thought process behind his retweet:

“What I was saying was that it’s unwise to support groups that want your annihilation,” he says.

If it encouraged anti-semites, he says:

“I am quite sorry," adding, “I should in retrospect not have replied to that particular post.”

“Essentially I handed a loaded gun to the people who hate me,” he said.

He also insisted his trip to Israel was “not an apology tour.”

But, he explains, "I have no problem being hated," and responding to questions about 'trust', Musk points out that his work speaks for itself - if you want to send satellites to space, SpaceX sent 80% of all mass into orbit this year; and, if you want to buy an EV, Tesla makes the best cars in the world - it doesn't matter what you think of him.

“We make the best cars... Whether you hate me, like me or are indifferent, do you want the best car or not the best car?”

In fact, he reflects, "I've done more for the environment than any human," drawing a smattering of applause before he remarked:

"...I care about doing good... and all I see is people who care more about looking good while doing evil."

The mood of the discussion turns a little more morose as Musk discusses the "demons of his mind" that drive the storm inside his brain.

Sorkin asks if there is anyone who holds leverage over Musk... Musk succinctly responds "no".

Simply put, this discussion brought a whole new meaning to the phrase 'fuck you money!" as Musk says what he thinks without fear of woke retaliation.