'They're Not MAGA': Trump Remarks On Tucker Carlson And Megyn Kelly's Iran Criticism

President Donald Trump delivered a clear message to critics within conservative media circles Monday, asserting that ‘true’ MAGA supporters back his moves to neutralize the Iranian threat and prevent nuclear proliferation that endangers the U.S. and its allies.

Dismissing pushback from Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly as out of step with America First priorities, Trump emphasized that securing the homeland against rogue regimes like Iran is non-negotiable—no matter the noise from sidelined commentators.

Tucker Carlson has publicly blamed Israel for pulling the U.S. into conflict with Iran, framing the strikes as unnecessary foreign entanglement rather than a direct defense of American interests.

In a recent segment, Carlson stated, “It’s hard to say this, but the United States didn’t make the decision here. Benjamin Netanyahu did.” He added, “This happened because Israel wanted it to happen. This is Israel’s war. This is not the United States war.”

Carlson questioned the long-standing warnings about Iran’s nuclear program, asking, “Why would Israel want this?” and concluding, “Benjamin Netanyahu said yesterday, Iran’s nuclear program has been on the very verge, ‘the cusp’ of building and deploying a nuclear weapon.” He dismissed the urgency, saying, “But if it was really about that, how could this threat have lasted for 40 years?” before claiming the goal is “regional hegemony. Super simple.”

Megyn Kelly echoed similar sentiments, arguing that U.S. involvement serves foreign interests over domestic ones, especially after American service members were lost in the operation.

Kelly declared, “No one should have to die for a foreign country. I don’t think those four service members died for the United States.” She continued, “I think they died for Iran or for Israel.”

Emphasizing her view, Kelly said, “Our government’s job is not to look out for Iran or for Israel. It’s to look out for us. And this feels very much to me like it is clearly Israel’s war.”

President Trump addressed the criticism head-on, reaffirming that his actions align with MAGA’s core mission of keeping America safe and strong.

“I think that MAGA is Trump — MAGA’s not the other two,” Trump said, referring to Kelly and Carlson. “MAGA wants to see our country thrive and be safe. And MAGA loves what I’m doing — every aspect of it. This is a detour that we have to take in order to keep our country safe and keep other countries safe, frankly.”

On Carlson specifically, Trump noted, “(Tucker) can say whatever he wants; it has no impact on me.”

Regarding Kelly, Trump pointed out her past opposition: “Megyn was opposed to me for years when I ran the first time and nothing stopped me. And so, you know, some people are against — and they always come back. She came all the way back. But now I guess she maybe doesn’t like the idea of this war, but I do because I have to keep nuclear weapons out of the hands of the Iranians.”

Trump also urged Kelly to “study her history book a little bit,” underscoring the historical dangers of appeasing regimes like Iran.

These remarks came amid broader pushback from the administration, with officials like JD Vance and Pete Hegseth clarifying that the operation is not a repeat of endless wars in Iraq or Afghanistan.

The strikes, dubbed Operation Epic Fury, were based on intelligence indicating imminent Iranian threats, including potential missile strikes on U.S. targets—intelligence that critics including Carlson and Kelly have downplayed without access to classified briefings.

Debates in conservative media reveal splits on U.S. foreign policy, particularly regarding strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, with some emphasizing risks of escalation and others focusing on preventing potential threats.

Critics argue that involvement could draw America into prolonged conflicts, echoing past interventions, while supporters see it as a necessary step to curb nuclear proliferation.

As the Republican Party approaches midterms, these differing perspectives challenge internal unity, balancing calls for restraint against arguments for decisive action.

In broader terms, the Iran operation highlights ongoing discussions in U.S. politics about the role of military engagement in maintaining global stability.

