Three Chinese Nationals Arrested In DR Congo With 12 Gold Bars And $800,000 In Cash Hidden

Three Chinese nationals have been arrested in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo with 12 gold bars and $800,000 in cash hidden beneath their vehicle seats, according to the BBC.

According to South Kivu Governor Jean Jacques Purusi, the arrests were kept secret following the recent release of other Chinese nationals accused of illegal gold mining.

Eastern DR Congo, rich in gold, diamonds, and battery minerals, has faced decades of instability due to exploitation by foreign groups and militia control of mines, where leaders profit by selling resources to middlemen.

Governor Purusi revealed the arrests were kept secret due to ties between some metal dealers and powerful figures in Kinshasa. Acting on a tip, authorities discovered gold and cash after a thorough vehicle search near the Rwandan border but did not disclose the gold's exact quantity.

The BBC report noted that last month, Purusi expressed outrage over the release of 17 Chinese nationals accused of illegal gold mining, stating it undermined efforts to reform DR Congo's corrupt mineral sector. The group allegedly owed $10 million in taxes and fines. The Chinese embassy has not responded to the claims.

The arrests follow ongoing conflict in North Kivu, where a Rwanda-backed rebel group has seized territory. Last month, DR Congo announced a lawsuit against Apple over "blood minerals," leading the company to cease sourcing from DR Congo and Rwanda. Rwanda denies involvement in the export of illegal minerals.

"These activities have fuelled a cycle of violence and conflict by financing militias and terrorist groups and have contributed to forced child labour and environmental devastation," lawyers acting for the Congolese government said.