Three Palestinian Terror Suspects Detained At Southern Border As Agents Lament Lack Of Resources

Three Palestinian terror suspects were detained at the Southern Border earlier this month, the New York Post reported this week.

The report says the terrorists were "found to have possible ties to terrorist organizations". One migrant had photos on his phone that included a "masked man holding an AK-47 rifle", according to law enforcement.

The Post stated that Federal authorities in the San Diego sector apprehended three Palestinians and a Turkish migrant, all suspected of terror group ties. These individuals were among dozens of migrants who surrendered to border agents, sources said.

An investigation into the migrants is ongoing. They have been transferred to ICE, and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is involved.

This incident highlights security threats entering the US via the southern border, especially in San Diego, according to the Post. Overwhelmed Border Patrol agents, lacking tools to fully vet migrants, rely mainly on US terror watchlists and resources, without access to international databases.

One agent said: “Knowing who these guys are, we have, like, no access to anything international. Like, we really don’t and it kind of sucks."

“I wanted to get into Border Patrol and protect from terrorists. And it’s like, well, I probably let terrorists in the country," he added.

“San Diego Field Office Intelligence Unit assesses that individuals inspired by, or reacting to the current Israel-Hamas conflict may attempt travel to or from the area of hostilities in the Middle East via circuitous transit across the Southwest border,” an alert to border agents in the area had previous said.

“Foreign fighters motivated by ideology or mercenary soldiers of fortune may attempt to obfuscate travel to or from the US to or from countries in the Middle East through Mexico,” it read.

The Post notes that the migrants crossed the border shortly after the Biden administration implemented new asylum restrictions, which have loopholes allowing many to stay. San Diego sees many migrants from over 100 countries that don’t accept deportees, making them exempt from restrictions.

Consequently, migrants from regions like India, China, and ISIS-recruiting Central Asia flock to San Diego. Despite overall slower migration due to new policies and summer heat, agents remain concerned about terrorists entering and those already released due to limited information from their home countries.

