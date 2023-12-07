Tiger Woods Past The Peak? Reports Say Longtime Nike Partnership May End

A major shakeup might hit the golf world as early as next week, with reports suggesting that Tiger Woods' nearly 30-year sponsorship deal with Nike may end following the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida.

Since 1996, Woods has been the face of Nike's golf business. Over the years, he has made hundreds of millions of dollars from the lucrative partnership.

But as the 47-year-old golfer has likely peaked, sports news website Front Office Sports, citing the No Laying Up golf podcast - which tends to provide early insight into significant developments in pro golf - reveals he "could split with Nike as early as this month."

On Monday, the No Laying Up podcast said next week's PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club could be Woods's last tournament wearing the Nike Swoosh logo.

Front Office Sports said, "Woods leaving Nike would be a major brand shift." However, they noted this might not be uncharted territory in the sports world, considering these prior shifts:

Messi left Nike for Adidas in 2005

Kobe Bryant switching from Adidas to have his own line with Nike

Simone Biles moving from Nike to new-age brand Athleta

In recent years, Woods has worn FootJoy shoes and used TaylorMade clubs.

Nike has supported Woods during both his victories, such as winning five Masters Championships, and dark times, including marital problems, substance abuse issues, and car accidents.

It remains uncertain whether Nike is ending its relationship with Woods or if the decision to part ways is mutual.