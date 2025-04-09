"Time To Squeeze Chinese Heads Into Wall": Kevin O'Leary Calls For 400% Tariffs

Democratic panelists on CNN were left stunned when Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary called for 400% tariffs on China, praising President Trump's trade war against the Chinese Communist Party.

O'Leary accused the CCP of cheating, stealing U.S. intellectual property, denying legal recourse in its courts, and stealing American products and technology to manufacture and sell back to the U.S.

"I want President Xi on a plane to Washington to level the playing field. It's not about tariffs anymore—nobody has taken on China yet, not the Europeans, nor any U.S. administration for decades. As someone who actually does business there, I've had enough. I speak for millions of Americans who've had their intellectual property stolen by the Chinese," O'Leary said.

O'Leary told the Democratic panelists that "you may not like Trump—you may not like his style or rhetoric—but finally, an administration that says enough to China—400% tariffs tomorrow—this is because Xi can only stay the supreme leader if people are employed."

"America is the number one economy on Earth with all the cards. We will not have that forever - and it's time to squeeze Chinese heads into the wall - now!" O'Leary emphasized.

Democrats still appear clueless about tariffs being used by Trump and his top trade officials to force Xi to the negotiating table and secure a deal that levels the playing field for U.S. companies. The move will reshape the trajectory of the American economy, laying the groundwork to rebuild its manufacturing core and avoid the crash it was headed toward under the Biden—Harris regime of out-of-control gov't spending that sparked an inflation storm that paralyzed the middle class.

"400% tariffs tomorrow, Xi is on a plane to Washington to cut a deal," O'Leary emphasized to the Democratic panelists.

In the latest trade update, Trump wrote Truth Social in the early afternoon that China would be slapped with a 125% effective tariff rate for retaliating, while all the countries that did not would receive a 90-day pause to reciprocal tariffs to work out trade deals.

Separately, U.S. Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent reminded everyone:

For the last four decades, Wall Street has grown wealthier than ever before. And it can continue to grow and do well. But for the next four years, it's Main Street's turn. It's Main Street's turn to hire workers. It's Main Street's turn to drive investment. And it's Main Street's turn to restore the American Dream.

The takeaway here is that the Trump administration is using tariff wars to force a fair trade deal with China after the CCP abused trading partners for decades. Such a deal could alter the course of U.S. history, marking the early innings of restoring the Heartland—just as Bessent described, with the next four years focused on Main Street.

The fact that Democrats fail to grasp this is concerning, as it raises questions about their allegiance to this nation.

