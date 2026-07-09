Tourist Nightmare: Toxic "Bone-Cutting" Fish Invades Mediterranean Beaches

Tourists heading to the Mediterranean are being urged to watch out for an invasive species of toxic pufferfish that has spread across popular beach destinations in Greece and other coastal countries, according to the Daily Mail.

The silver-cheeked toadfish, originally native to the Indian Ocean, is believed to have entered the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal as rising sea temperatures expanded its range. Officials say the fish is now common in parts of Greece, including Rhodes, and has spread as far as Italy and Spain.

The species poses multiple hazards. It carries the potent neurotoxin tetrodotoxin, making its flesh and organs potentially fatal if consumed, and its powerful, beak-like teeth are capable of inflicting deep wounds. Greek authorities recently warned beachgoers to seek immediate medical attention after any bite, following reports of several encounters, including an elderly woman near Athens who required stitches after being attacked.

The Daily Mail writes that local fishermen say the fish have also become a costly nuisance, tearing through fishing nets and destroying catches. One fisherman described the species as devastating to marine life, warning that a bite could easily sever a finger.

In response, Greece has begun installing floating protective barriers at several beaches. About 2.5 kilometers of netting has already been deployed off the island of Evia, with another seven kilometers planned. The barriers were originally introduced to block jellyfish but are now also being used to keep the invasive fish away from swimmers.

Authorities are also trying to reduce the growing population through financial incentives. Cyprus launched a bounty program in 2024 that has removed more than 100 tons of the fish, while Greece recently introduced payments of about €5.33 ($6.25) per kilogram turned in by fishermen. Some regions are also receiving fuel subsidies to support the EU-backed removal effort.

Not everyone agrees with the eradication campaign, however. Some conservation advocates argue the fish should be managed rather than destroyed, while marine biologists have cautioned that reports of attacks may be overstated, saying the species generally bites only when threatened or handled.