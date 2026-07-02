Treasure Hunters Recover $100K Silver Bar From Legendary 1622 Shipwreck

Treasure hunters searching the waters off the Florida Keys have uncovered a 22-pound silver bar believed to have come from the wreck of the Spanish galleon Nuestra Señora de Atocha, according to a new report from SlashGear

The artifact, estimated to be worth about $100,000, is the first silver bar recovered from the legendary wreck site in nearly three decades. It was discovered by divers working with Mel Fisher's Shipwreck Expeditions during a routine recovery mission. The Atocha was part of a Spanish treasure fleet that was destroyed by a powerful hurricane in September 1622 while returning to Europe. Loaded with silver, gold, and other valuables collected from Spain's colonies in the Americas, the ship went down in relatively shallow water, taking nearly its entire crew with it and scattering its cargo across the ocean floor.

The report says that the wreck remained one of history's great lost treasures until famed salvager Mel Fisher finally located its main debris field in 1985 after a 16-year search. That breakthrough yielded hundreds of millions of dollars in treasure, but archaeologists and recovery teams have continued to uncover new artifacts from the sprawling debris field ever since.

Experts believe the site is still far from exhausted. Mel Fisher's organization estimates that more than $120 million worth of silver, copper ingots, bronze cannons, and other cargo may still remain buried beneath the seabed, waiting to be uncovered by future expeditions.

The latest recovery also serves as a reminder that some of history's greatest discoveries don't happen all at once. Centuries of shifting sand, storms, and changing ocean currents continue to expose artifacts that were hidden for generations, giving modern explorers fresh opportunities to recover pieces of one of the world's most famous shipwrecks.

While the silver bar's estimated value is impressive on its own, discoveries like this are about more than money. Each recovered artifact helps historians better understand the scale of Spain's colonial trade network, the enormous wealth transported across the Atlantic, and the risks that came with moving treasure by sea during the Age of Exploration.