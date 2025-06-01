Trump Admin Shuts Down Massive $66 Million Food Stamp Fraud Scheme

A U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) employee and five others have been arrested for allegedly defrauding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) of more than $66 million in unauthorized transactions, according to Fox Business.

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins called it “one of the largest stings” in USDA history, emphasizing, “At USDA, we are hyper-focused… on rooting out that waste, fraud and abuse.” She added, “This is a new day, and President Trump promised... that it would not be the government that we know.”

The defendants — Michael Kehoe, Mohamad Nawafleh, Omar Alrawashdeh, Gamal Obaid, Emad Alrawashdeh, and USDA employee Arlasa Davis — face charges of “conspiracy to steal government funds and to misappropriate U.S. Department of Agriculture benefits,” according to prosecutors.

Fox Business News writes that the scheme, which began in 2019, allegedly involved Kehoe supplying 160 unauthorized electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards to stores across the New York area, enabling over $30 million in fraudulent transactions. Prosecutors say Davis sold confidential information to criminals, undermining a program that “vulnerable New Yorkers depend on for basic nutrition,” U.S. Attorney Perry Carbone said.

“These charges should be a reminder that those who exploit anti-poverty programs for personal gain will be held accountable for their crimes,” Carbone added.

According to officials, the group also submitted fraudulent USDA applications, misappropriated license numbers, and doctored documents to benefit unauthorized stores.

Rollins vowed ongoing action: “That is no longer going to be allowed here in Washington,” she said. “This is not the ‘one and only.’ There are going to be many more to come… We're going to make sure that we're delivering on our promises to the taxpayers.” She concluded, “It’s just the tip of the spear... There’s going to be real consequences for breaking the law.”