Trump Administration Using Spy Satellites To Monitor Southern Border

The Trump administration ordered two Pentagon intelligence agencies—the NGA and NRO—to use spy satellites to monitor the U.S.-Mexico border in a broader effort to curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking., according to Reuters.

The involvement of spy agencies and troop deployments highlights the growing militarization of the southern border, where Trump declared a national emergency.

Though the extent of satellite surveillance over U.S. territory remains unclear, the NGA confirmed forming a task force for the border mission, while the NRO said it was working with the Pentagon and intelligence community to secure the border.

The Reuters report says that their role stems from Trump’s executive orders targeting illegal crossings, trafficking, and the deportation of up to 14 million undocumented immigrants.

Trump, who made immigration central to his 2016 campaign, is now expanding the use of military tools—originally designed for foreign conflict—to the U.S.-Mexico border.

While AI and drones have long been used for border surveillance, the new initiative taps battlefield-grade capabilities. AI could scan satellite imagery for people or objects of interest, sources said, much like it does overseas.

Though the full scope remains unclear, experts warned the administration must address legal limits on domestic surveillance. U.S. law bars spy agencies from targeting citizens, but immigration officials can operate within 100 miles of the border.

“If they follow the law, these agencies should only collect on the other side of the border in foreign territory,” said national security lawyer Paul Rosenzweig. “But how they implement that, and if they do, are legitimate oversight questions.”

An intelligence official insisted all surveillance is “legal and authorized” and respects Americans’ privacy. The NGA and NRO declined to detail their border operations, citing security concerns. The CIA, sources said, has no role in domestic enforcement: “Once foreign criminals are inside the United States, they are not within the purview of the CIA.”

Trump has elevated border security to a top national intelligence priority, channeling more resources to it. A recent U.S. intelligence report placed transnational crime above threats from Iran or North Korea.

Meanwhile, the National Security Council is reportedly receiving daily briefings on immigration arrests, including minors.