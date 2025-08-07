Trump Demands Intel CEO "Must Resign" Over Alleged China Ties Cited In Senator Cotton's Letter

President Trump must have read U.S. Republican Senator Tom Cotton's letter, sent to Intel's Board on Wednesday, about the chipmaker's new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan's ties to Chinese firms, and a recent criminal case involving his former company, Cadence Design. That's because Trump just fired off a shocking new Truth Social post moments ago.

"The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately," Trump wrote on his social media platform.

The president continued, "There is no other solution to this problem. Thank you for your attention to this problem!"

In a letter addressed to Intel Chairman Frank Yeary, Cotton raised the question whether Intel's Board knew about subpoenas issued to Cadence during Tan's tenure, and whether Tan has fully disclosed or divested from Chinese chip firms linked to the Chinese military or Communist Party.

Writing to "express concern about the security and integrity of Intel's operations and its potential impact on U.S. national security", Cotton said in the letter.

Cotton noted that Tan recently pleaded guilty to illegally transferring sensitive chip design technology to a Chinese military university and semiconductor firm while working at Cadence.

Cotton also criticized Intel's decision to hire Tan despite these associations, especially given the company's nearly $8 billion award under the CHIPS Act and its role in the Secure Enclave program, which requires strict compliance with national security protocols.

Intel shares are down nearly 4% in premarket trading in New York.

Here's the full letter from the GOP Senator:

Mr. Frank D. Yeary Chairman of the Board of Directors Intel Corporation 2200 Mission College Blvd Santa Clara, CA 95054 Dear Mr. Yeary: I write to express concern about the security and integrity of Intel's operations and its potential impact on U.S. national security. In March 2025, Intel appointed Lip-Bu Tan as its new CEO. Mr. Tan reportedly controls dozens of Chinese companies and has a stake in hundreds of Chinese advanced-manufacturing and chip firms. At least eight of these companies reportedly have ties to the Chinese People's Liberation Army. Mr. Tan was most recently the CEO of Cadence Design Systems, a company that makes electronic design automation (EDA) technology, which is a key enabler of advanced chip design. Last week, Cadence pleaded guilty to illegally selling its products to a Chinese military university and transferring its technology to an associated Chinese semiconductor company without obtaining licenses. These illegal activities occurred under Mr. Tan's tenure. Intel was awarded nearly $8 billion from the CHIPS and Science Act, the largest grant to a single company. Intel is required to be a responsible steward of American taxpayer dollars and to comply with applicable security regulations. Mr. Tan's associations raise questions about Intel's ability to fulfill these obligations. In the interest of transparency and national security, I respectfully request a response to the following questions by August 15, 2025. Was the Board aware of Cadence's subpoenas before hiring Mr. Tan as CEO? If so, what measures were taken to address concerns about Cadence's activities under Mr. Tan? Did the Board require Mr. Tan to divest from his positions in semiconductor firms linked to the Chinese Communist Party or the People's Liberation Army and any other concerning entities in China that could pose a conflict of interest for Intel's CEO? Given Intel's contract under the Secure Enclave program, has Mr. Tan disclosed any remaining investments, professional roles, or other ties to Chinese companies to the U.S. government?

Thank you for your attention to this matter. I look forward to your response. Sincerely, Tom Cotton United States Senator

It seems like the 'Red Scare' has begun.

And this...

The Pentagon took a stake in US rare earth miner MP Materials... when will it do the same with Intel — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 7, 2025

