Trump Effect? US Industrial Production Surges Most In 4 Years Since Election

by Tyler Durden
In the two months since President Trump won the US election, US industrial production has jumped by the most since Nov 2021 (up 1.5%) to its highest since Sept 2022 (boosted by utilities in a month marked by colder temperatures), up 0.5% MoM in January (better than the 0.3% increase expected). That, along with an upward revision for December, pushed US Industrial Production up 2.00% YoY (its strongest pace of growth since Oct 2022)...

BUT - and it's a big but - US Manufacturing output, which accounts for three-fourths of total industrial production, contracted in January (-0.1% MoM vs +0.1% MoM exp)...

And another but... Capacity Utilization accelerated again in January (2nd straight month), rejecting the recessionary red flags...

The headline growth was driven largely by output at utilities jumping 7.2%, the most in three years...

So don't count on the surge in IP holding up unless climate change is a really real thing!?

