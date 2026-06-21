Trump Is Furious With Senate GOP, Puts Thune In His Crosshairs

Donald Trump does not like the word "no." He likes it even less when it comes from John Thune, the Senate majority leader whose job description apparently does not include telling the president what he wants to hear. That dynamic has now spilled into public view, and the fallout says as much about the state of the Republican Party as it does about any single piece of legislation.

The flashpoint is the SAVE America Act. The House passed it back in February, but it remains stalled in the Senate due to the Democrats’ filibuster.

The SAVE America Act would require proof of citizenship to register to vote, mandate voter ID at polling places, and sharply curtail mail-in voting. For Trump and a sizable chunk of the conservative base, this is common-sense election integrity; polls show tremendous bipartisan support for it.

Trump has grown tired of waiting. Last week, he tied the SAVE America Act to FISA Section 702 reauthorization, the surveillance authority that lets intelligence agencies monitor foreign nationals without a warrant. Congress let that authority lapse for the first time since 2008, and Trump made clear he intends to use it as leverage. "I will not approve FISA without THE SAVE AMERICA ACT going along with it," he posted on Truth Social. That is not a man asking nicely.

Thune was unmoved.

"The president has his own mind, makes his own decisions," he said. "So do we."

Read that as you like, but it does not sound like a man rushing to fall in line.

According to a person close to Trump who spoke with The Wall Street Journal, the president's frustration stems from being told “no” rather than "no, let me try."

A Thune ally pushed back on the Journal's reporting, arguing the majority leader is not the real obstacle here. Trump simply does not have the votes. That is a fair point, and it gets at something deeper than personal chemistry: the SAVE America Act faces a math problem before it faces a Thune problem.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) told the Journal that Thune is "telling the president the truth" and that "the problem is the president doesn't like hearing that when it frustrates what he wants to do." Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) offered a gentler diagnosis, describing the clash as one of temperament rather than substance. Trump's "skill set is to vocalize everything," she said, while Thune's is "more quietly engaging." She added, "I don't think they're mutually exclusive." Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) never one to pass up a colorful comparison, likened Trump to the ruthless sales trainer from Glengarry Glen Ross during a closed-door GOP lunch, according to Punchbowl News. On the Senate math itself, Kennedy was characteristically blunt with the Journal: "I mean, I want a Porsche for my birthday. I'm not going to get it."

Trump has not limited himself to public jabs, either. He summoned House Speaker Mike Johnson to the White House to discuss personnel disputes and the lapsed FISA law, conspicuously leaving Thune out of the conversation. He has also been quietly polling Republican senators on their views of Thune's leadership, a clear signal that his patience with the majority leader is running thin.

Sources also told The Daily Caller that Thune privately admitted to GOP senators during a closed-door lunch on Wednesday that some Republicans simply will not back the SAVE Act because they cannot stand Trump, regardless of the bill's merits.

The admission reportedly set off a heated exchange between Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), the bill's chief sponsor, and colleagues, including Cornyn, who challenged Lee's push alongside Thune.

"Yeah, that totally happened," one source familiar with the meeting told The Daily Caller. Thune's office denied the account outright, calling it "a baseless claim" that is "unequivocally untrue."

A president quietly canvassing his own party and questioning the Senate majority leader’s leadership is a power struggle over who actually runs the Republican agenda. Trump clearly sees Thune as a roadblock he's preparing to remove.