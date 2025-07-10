Trump issued another letter late on Thursday, saying he will levy a 35% tariff on some goods coming into the US from Canada, in a blow to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s bid to avoid punishing levies on goods sold to the US. The tariff level would take effect from August 1.

“Fentanyl is hardly the only challenge we have with Canada, which has many Tariff, Non-Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers, which cause unsustainable Trade Deficits against the United States,” Trump said in a letter to Carney posted Thursday. "Tariffs to our Dairy Farmers - up to 400% - and that is even assuming our Dairy Farmers even have access to sell their products to the people of Canada."

Trump did allow that he would “consider an adjustment to this letter” if Canada worked with him to stop the flow of fentanyl. But he criticized Canadian authorities for their existing tariffs on US dairy products and said the government had “financially retaliated against the United States.”

The announced rate will be an increase from the current 25% tariff on Canadian imports not covered by the trade deal negotiated between the US, Canada and Mexico, which do not and will not face additional tariffs. That exclusion would remain unchanged, Bloomberg reported citing an unnamed government official. Trump is also leaving in place a lower 10% tariff on energy related imports as well as his increased levies on key goods including metals, the official said.

The situation remains fluid and the legal order has not yet been drafted, they cautioned.

In order to not shake up the market, which has once again emerged as the only true barometer of Trump's actions, that formula would be a far more modest change to the trading relationship than an across-the-board 35% rate, and would preserve exceptions for closely integrated sectors like the auto industry.

While most Canadian exports were shielded from Trump’s tariffs thanks to the trade agreement, known as USMCA, the president had imposed a 25% tariff on many goods citing the threat of fentanyl. Metals, including steel and aluminum, were already subject to a 50% tariff.

Still, Bloomberg notes that the letter suggests Trump is intent on ratcheting up rather than scaling back his trade war with the US’s northern neighbor (which he has mused publicly should consider becoming the 51st state) despite furious efforts by Canadian officials to broker a deal.

Trump’s letter came after he told NBC News Thursday he is eyeing blanket tariffs of 15% to 20% on most trading partners, adding that the exact levels are being worked out now. The current blanket tariff rate is 10%.

Taken together, the moves signal no retreat from his flagship economic policy, with Trump noting to NBC the recent rise in US equity markets even as Trump plans higher tariff rates on major trading partners that would start within weeks.

US stock futures briefly slumped, before recovering some losses when it became clear that USMCA goods would remain exempt. Almost as if Trump wants to keep imposing tariffs while watching the stock market hit record highs day after day: since the two are mutually exclusive, either Trump has to TACO on tariffs, or watch as markets tumble once more a la Liberation day. The greenback climbed against major peers in Asian trading. The Canadian dollar led losses among Group-of-10 currencies, followed by risk sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars in fear a further disruption to trade may impact global growth.

Trump’s Canada announcement came after officials in Ottawa already moved this week to denounce US plans to impose a 50% import tariff on copper.

“We are waiting for the details of this decision by the White House and by the president, but we’ll fight against it, period,” Canada Industry Minister Melanie Joly said earlier Thursday.

The talks between the US and Canada had already shown signs of stress. Last month, Trump cut off negotiations temporarily after Canada moved to impose a digital services tax, only for the Canadian government to drop the initiative just hours later.