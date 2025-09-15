"Trump Inherited A Turd Of An Economy" - Ed Dowd Warns Of 'Panic Rate-Cut Cycle'

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,

Former Wall Street money manager and financial analyst Ed Dowd of PhinanceTechnologies.com had a storied Wall Street career. He got out of Enron and Lucent long before they crashed and burned.

A few of the many other more recent correct calls Dowd has made include: interest rates topping and heading lower (they did), housing tanking and going lower (happening now), massive fraud propping up the Biden economy with illegal immigration (20 million brought in by Biden Admin) and the BLS just restated job creation numbers for 12 months ending in March.

The restatement revealed an eye popping 911,000 jobs were fake. Dowd said just after the 2024 election that “Trump inherited a turd of an economy.” Now, Dowd says, “Trump has to deal with a turd of a disaster.”

On the phony jobs number alone, Dowd says,

“You could say this is statistical fraud or bureaucratic incompetence. Let’s say it’s both. It such an egregious 7 standard deviation. 3.4 standard deviation is the chance of lightning hitting you at least once in your lifetime. It’s not likely. 7 deviation is suggestive of fraud–full stop.”

All the frauds propping up the Biden economy isn’t causing inflation now–just the opposite. Dowd says,

“The housing market is rolling over because people can’t afford them. What was keeping a floor in the housing market were rents by the illegal aliens. That’s all going the wrong way. Trump is deporting people, and we closed down the border. Our housing report that we put out a month ago . . . all the indicators are rolling over, and we are going to have a housing recession. We are going to see inflation go lower because housing is 36% of the economy. We expect to see a sub 2% print on inflation.”

What about the Fed cutting interest rates next week?

Dowd says, “They cut rates in the Great Financial Crisis starting in 2007. Our stock market did not bottom until 2009. This is the beginning of what I think is the ‘panic rate cut cycle.’"

"We are going to see the Fed cutting rates all the way down into this asset deflation that we see coming in this panic rate cut cycle. Cutting into slowing growth does not cause assets to reinflate. They are behind the curve, and they are going to be cutting all the way down as we deflate.”

Dowd still likes gold and says his clients are acquiring gold and land, not crypto.

He also says there are big problems coming in the not-so-distant future from China and Europe.

Dowd says his forecast of the world going into a “very deep recession” will come true soon.

author of the updated book called "Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021, 2022 and 2023"

Dowd contends the “sudden deaths” and disabilities are still happening at epidemic levels. Now, there are 6 million Americans permanently disabled from the CV19 injections!!