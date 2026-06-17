Trump Invokes Defense Production Act As US Moves To Rebuild Weapons Stockpiles

The Trump administration is seeking a major increase in defense spending while simultaneously using executive authority to accelerate weapons production, reflecting growing concern over U.S. munitions inventories after the war with Iran, according to NBC.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met with Senate Republicans this week to rally support for a proposed $350 billion defense package, much of which would be directed toward replenishing missile and weapons stockpiles.

According to NBC, Sen. John Cornyn said the Pentagon is “running short of funding they need in order to acquire the weapons and missiles and things like that that they need to protect the nation.”

While Republicans are broadly supportive, some lawmakers have signaled they want a clearer justification for the spending, particularly as debate continues over the costs and consequences of the Iran conflict.

Behind the scenes, President Donald Trump has also moved to boost production capacity. Last week, he quietly invoked the Defense Production Act, a Cold War-era law that allows the federal government to prioritize contracts and coordinate industry efforts to expand critical manufacturing.

In a June 11 memo, Trump argued that production bottlenecks and supply-chain challenges could undermine military readiness, writing, “I hereby find that conditions exist which may pose a direct threat to the national defense or its preparedness programs.”

The administration has reportedly been discussing the possibility of using the law since the early stages of the conflict.

The decision comes despite public assurances from administration officials that weapons supplies remain adequate.

Hegseth recently dismissed reports of shortages, saying, “Our stockpiles are strong and they will only get stronger in the future.”

Nevertheless, the administration’s push for both emergency production measures and additional funding suggests officials are preparing for a sustained effort to rebuild inventories and strengthen long-term defense readiness.