Trump Nominates Slew Of New Generals To Command Europe, Mideast & Africa

The Trump administration has just nominated a slew of new generals to head up top US military commands in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

Importantly, Air Force General Alex Grynkewich has been nominated as NATO’s new Supreme Allied Commander in Europe (SACEUR) and head of U.S. European Command (EUCOM).

This comes amid reports that the US under the Trump administration is growing frustrated enough to 'step back' from NATO leadership, with lack of collective defense spending out of Europe.

For example, Defense News last month acknowledged, :The nomination to head European Command, which is not yet final, comes at a moment of uncertainty for America’s military commitment to Europe, potentially including cuts to U.S. forces on the continent and a lesser role in the NATO alliance."

Brussels is meanwhile pushing plans for NATO buildup plans in connection with a new spending goal, also at a moment Washington has told the UK that it should reach a target of 5% of GDP spending on defense, according to The Telegraph.

Grynkewich currently serves as Joint Staff Director for Operations and was formerly the top US Air Force commander in the Middle East, which means he oversaw the aerial response to CENTCOM's prior bombing raids against the Houthis of Yemen, as well as previously 'counter-ISIS' ops in northern Syria.

According to his official Air Force bio:

Lt. Gen. Grynkewich received his commission in 1993 after graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy. He has served as an instructor pilot, weapons officer and operational test pilot in the F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-22 Raptor. Lt. Gen. Grynkewich has commanded at the squadron, wing and Air Expeditionary Task Force levels. His staff assignments include service at Air Combat Command, U.S. European Command, U.S. Central Command, Headquarters Air Force, and the Joint Staff. Prior to his current assignment, he served as the 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central), Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, and the Combined Forces Air Component Commander for U.S. Central Command, Southwest Asia.

President Trump also nominated Navy Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, currently CENTCOM’s deputy commander, to lead CENTCOM. Additionally, Dagvin Anderson, director for Joint Force Development, has been tapped to lead US Africa Command (AFRICOM).

This fresh crop of commanders are likely being tapped for their loyalty to Trump's vision of 'make deals, not chaos' for the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

While there's no peace on the horizon as yet when it comes to Ukraine, Gaza, or Yemen - there's been noticeably quiet from the White House these past few days as both conflict theatres heat up. This could be a good thing, given Trump is not issuing threats, but could be patiently waiting for how Russia's retaliation on Ukraine - for example - plays out.