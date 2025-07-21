print-icon
Trump Posts AI Video Of Obama Being Arrested, Handcuffed As He Gleefully Watches

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

President Trump has spurred a flurry of activity by posting an AI generated video of Barack Obama being arrested, handcuffed and put in jail.

Trump posted the video to Truth Social following the massive revelations this weekend from DNI Tulsi Gabbard, highlighting how Obama was intimately involved in a “treasonous conspiracy” as he and his national security team laid the groundwork for what would become the years-long Trump-Russia collusion hoax.

These documents detail a treasonous conspiracy by officials at the highest levels of the Obama White House to subvert the will of the American people and try to usurp the President from fulfilling his mandate,” Gabbard announced.

“A Treasonous Conspiracy” – DNI Gabbard Exposes Obama At Center Of Trump ‘Russia Hoax’

Gabbard also indicated Sunday that more is coming, noting “We will be releasing more detailed information about how exactly this took place, and the extent to which this information was sought to be hidden from the American people, hidden from officials who would be in a position to do something about it.”

Gabbard To Release More Obama Russiagate Files

Trump responded by praising Gabbard and White House spokesman Harrison Fields who called out Obama in a Fox News appearance.

Trump also suggested that Obama and the deep state “thugs” involved could be prosecuted.

Writing on Truth Social, the President noted “Great job by young and talented Harrison Fields on FoxNews. The Panel was fantastic on prosecuting Obama and the “thugs” who have just been unequivocally exposed on highest level Election Fraud. Congratulations to Tulsi Gabbard. Keep it coming!!!

Then on Sunday, he posted this…

And this…

Leftists are freaking out about it.

Others have suggested its a distraction from the Epstein saga.

