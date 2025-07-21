Trump Posts AI Video Of Obama Being Arrested, Handcuffed As He Gleefully Watches

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

President Trump has spurred a flurry of activity by posting an AI generated video of Barack Obama being arrested, handcuffed and put in jail.

Trump posted the video to Truth Social following the massive revelations this weekend from DNI Tulsi Gabbard, highlighting how Obama was intimately involved in a “treasonous conspiracy” as he and his national security team laid the groundwork for what would become the years-long Trump-Russia collusion hoax.

“These documents detail a treasonous conspiracy by officials at the highest levels of the Obama White House to subvert the will of the American people and try to usurp the President from fulfilling his mandate,” Gabbard announced.

Gabbard also indicated Sunday that more is coming, noting “We will be releasing more detailed information about how exactly this took place, and the extent to which this information was sought to be hidden from the American people, hidden from officials who would be in a position to do something about it.”

Trump responded by praising Gabbard and White House spokesman Harrison Fields who called out Obama in a Fox News appearance.

JUST IN — President Trump praises Special Assistant to the President Harrison Fields for perfectly articulating how the Obama administration orchestrated the Russia hoax, and Trump implies he wants everyone prosecuted, including the 44th President of the United States.



Trump…

Trump also suggested that Obama and the deep state “thugs” involved could be prosecuted.

Writing on Truth Social, the President noted “Great job by young and talented Harrison Fields on FoxNews. The Panel was fantastic on prosecuting Obama and the “thugs” who have just been unequivocally exposed on highest level Election Fraud. Congratulations to Tulsi Gabbard. Keep it coming!!!”

Then on Sunday, he posted this…

Trump has been going full 4Chan over on Truth Social.



He is sharing AI videos of Obama being arrested and thrown in prison.



Is Trump just trolling? Or is this soft disclosure?



Are we being primed for arrests?

And this…

Leftists are freaking out about it.

Trump posted an AI video of Obama being arrested on his knees, in the Oval Office, to the tune of YMCA. This is fucking unhinged.



Trump is now posting AI deepfakes of Obama being arrested — because in the real world, he's the one facing 91 felony charges.

Trump is now posting AI deepfakes of Obama being arrested — because in the real world, he’s the one facing 91 felony charges.

Projection is the only thing he's good at.

For a guy who allegedly hates "lawfare," he sure devotes a lot of bandwidth to fantasizing about imprisoning his political enemies.

Others have suggested its a distraction from the Epstein saga.

Donald Trump just posted a video of former President Obama getting arrested.



Anything to distract from the Epstein files…

pic.twitter.com/To58NfRkii — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 20, 2025

Somebody should do one where the Epstein files drop

Hey that's cool. Anyway where are those Epstein files?

