Trump Proclaims End Of "Age Of Terror & Death" After Hamas Releases All Remaining Hostages

In a historic day, Hamas has released on all remaining Israeli hostages following two years of war. 20 in total have been released, with an initial seven handed over in the first wave, followed by 13 more. 28 additional deceased captives are expected being returned, though there are reports that only four of the deceased have been transferred back to Israel at this point.

In return, 250 Palestinian prisoners serving long and life sentences are now being released from Israeli prisons as part of the first phase of the US-brokered deal. Additionally, over 1,700 Palestinians being held without charge are to be released.

Thin-looking released hostage Avinatan Or (L) with an IDF officer. via IDF

Israeli media observed that many of the hostages, some of which haven't so much as been photographed in two years, are looking noticeably thin, and they were also forced to wear a quasi-military uniform as they were set free. Several videos have already featured teary-eyed reunions of hostages with their parents, families, and loved ones.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the freedom of all the remaining hostages in speech before the Knesset, also vowing to keep the peace. "Mr. President, you are committed to this peace. I am committed to this peace. And together, Mr. President, we will achieve this peace," he said. He declared today "marks the end of two years of war."

President Trump, having touched down on Air Force One in Tel Aviv hours before, also addressed parliament in Jerusalem, and was thanked by Netanyahu for his "pivotal leadership in putting forward a proposal that got the backing of almost the entire world."

Released hostage Omri Miran (C) reunites with his wife Lishay Miran-Lavi (R) and father Dani (L), via TOI

He said of Trump's ceasefire plan that it "brings all our hostages home" and "ends the war by achieving all our objectives" and it also "opens the door to an historic expansion of peace in our region and beyond our region." That Netanyahu has publicly proclaimed the end of the war is a crucial development is there has been much speculation on this point, and whether Israel's military will actually withdrawal.

With Trump seated beside him, Netanyahu said, "This is your first visit to Israel since you recognized Jerusalem as our capital and moved the embassy here. Thank you for recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights." He then claimed, "Thank you for standing up to the lies against Israel in the United Nations."

President Trump took to the podium, and receiving a standing ovation, proclaimed, "This is not only the end of a war. This is the end of the age of terror and death and the beginning of the age of faith and hope and of God."

Hostages are welcomed home by thousands of Israelis after two painful years in Hamas captivity

"It’s the start of a grand concord and lasting harmony for Israel, and all the nations of what will soon be a truly magnificent region," he stated. "I believe that, so strongly. This is the "historic dawn of a new Middle East."

There was a moment of a disruption in parliament soon after Trump began:

Trump's Knesset speech was protested by Arab MP Ayman Odeh and Communist MP Ofer Cassif with placards reading ‘genocide’; Odeh and Cassif were forcibly removed from the plenary session. pic.twitter.com/EPcIuVWmBv — Levent Kemal (@leventkemaI) October 13, 2025

After two "harrowing" years and "the guns are silent," Trump continued, adding that the region is now "at peace" and he expressed hope that this will be the case "for eternity".

At what point the president heaped praise on US special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in law and adviser Jared Kushner, who is said to have helped broker the ceasefire deal.

Some families have received bad news, however:

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum says only four of the 28 bodies of dead hostages will be returned to Israel today, calling it a “blatant breach” of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas. There has not been an announcement on the identities of the four, and there has been no confirmation from Israeli authorities on the number of bodies expected today. Several families of dead hostages were told by Israeli authorities yesterday that their loved ones’ bodies would not be returned today or tomorrow, and that Israel would spare no effort to locate and return them.

Another key moment in the speech was when Trump said "Bibi would call me so many times" asking for weapons – "so many that Israel became strong and powerful... that’s what led to peace."

Interestingly, a number of people in the audience were observed wearing MAGA-style hats that read "Trump The Peace President."