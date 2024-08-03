Trump Says Mark Zuckerberg Called Him And Said He Won't Support Democrats

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

Donald Trump has claimed that Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg reached out to him to let him know that he admires Trump’s reaction to the attempt on his life and that he won’t be supporting the Democrats in the upcoming election.

Trump made the comments in a Fox News interview, noting “I was called by Mark Zuckerberg, yesterday, the day before… He actually announced that he can’t support a Democrat, because he can’t because he respected me for what I did that day.”

Trump added that Zuckerberg told him that he thought the reaction of standing up after being shot was “brave,” even though Trump considers it just “a normal response.”

Trump also claimed that Zuckerberg “actually apologized, he said he made a mistake,” for Facebook initially censoring the iconic image of Trump fist pumping the air.

The ‘mistake’ apparently stemmed from the fact that someone altered the original image.

“I believe Mark Zuckerberg,” Trump further declared, explaining “he called me a lot, they are working on it, and I think they fixed it, and he’s not doing what he did four years ago with the $500 million,” referring to huge grants Zuckerberg gave to Democrat supporting non profit organisations four years ago.

Trump added that “no one called from Google” after it emerged that search results on the assassination attempt had been repressed.

“Google has been very bad,” Trump continued, adding “they’ve been very irresponsible. And I have a feeling that Google’s going to be close to shut down, because I don’t think Congress is going to take it. I really don’t think so. Google has to be careful.”

As we previously highlighted, Zuckerberg admitted that he believes Trump’s reaction after the failed assassination attempt was the one of the most “badass” things he’s ever witnessed.

