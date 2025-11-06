print-icon
Trump Strikes Deal With Lilly And Novo To Offer "Drastic Discounts" On Weight-Loss Drugs

by Tyler Durden
Eli Lilly & Co. and Novo Nordisk A/S struck a deal with the Trump administration to offer their blockbuster obesity drugs at lower prices in exchange for tariff relief and expanded Medicare access. The announcement was made in the Oval Office early this afternoon, where President Trump told reporters, "I call it the fat drug ... we're offering it at drastic discounts."

Here are the key terms of the deal:

  • Medicare Coverage Expansion: In 2026, Medicare and Medicaid patients with obesity plus another condition (such as prediabetes or heart failure) will gain access to Lilly's Zepbound and Novo's Wegovy at sharply reduced prices, about $245/month list price, with a $50 Medicare co-pay.

  • Cash-Pay Discounts: Lilly will offer Zepbound for $299/month via LillyDirect; Novo will sell Wegovy for $499/month through NovoCare, down from current list prices above $1,000.

  • In return for the discounts, the Trump administration offered both drugmakers a three-year exemption from upcoming duties on imported pharmaceuticals. 

  • Both pharma companies' oral versions of the drugs will receive accelerated FDA review; the lowest-dose pills will cost $149/month once approved.

What the heads of the pharma companies are saying:

  • Novo CEO Mike Doustdar called the deal a step toward affordable access; Lilly CEO Dave Ricks hailed it as "a pivotal moment in US health-care policy." Both pledged to manufacture future pill versions in the U.S. market.

In markets, Novo ADR shares initially rose on news of the White House drug deal before giving up most of those gains, while Lilly shares fluctuated and eventually turned lower.

For investors tracking the next wave of obesity-drug catalysts, Goldman analysts have outlined the key milestones to watch through year-end (see full report).

