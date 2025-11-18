Trump Stuns Press In Defending MbS Over Khashoggi Murder, As Saudis Float $1 Trillion Investment

Things were a bit rough during a Q&A with the White House press pool as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) was at the White House Tuesday. One ABC reporter asked MbS point blank what he's for many years tried to avoid being asked - about the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Trump was none too happy about the question, and said it sought to 'embarrass' a guest of the White House.

"Who are you with? ABC? One of the worst in the business," Trump had initially reacted, also after the journalist said that 9/11 families are not happy at MbS' red carpet treatment in Washington. Despite US intelligence previously pointing to bin Salman's role in overseeing the 2018 murder at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Trump brushed it off. The US president also went so far as to say of the victim, "You're mentioning somebody that was extremely controversial." And then he claimed MbS knew nothing about it. "A lot of people didn’t like that gentleman that you’re talking about, whether you like him or didn’t like him, things happen," Trump also said in reference to Khashoggi. Watch the exchange play out:

President Trump gets PISSED at fake news reporter after asking questions NO dictator would allow:



"Who are you with? ABC? One of the WORST in the business."



What a dumb bitch. pic.twitter.com/mBXBrzfs81 — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) November 18, 2025

But for this 'positive PR' and with the sitting US president running defense on behalf of the crown prince - which apparently has even resulted in Trump asking for ABC's FCC license and right to broadcast to be revoked - bin Salman 'must pay'.

Indeed, MbS came bearing gifts. He committed the kingdom to increasing his planned investment into the U.S. economy to nearly $1 trillion. After this, the NY Times commented, "The new number the prince floated today, $1 trillion, is roughly the size of Saudi Arabia’s entire annual economic output."

Town Hall has broken this down as follows:

$750M+ already flowing into American manufacturing

$300M new gas-turbine investment in Greenville, SC

Tripling production at the SC plant

500+ pieces NEW equipment installed

1,800 real American manufacturing jobs created

Building skilled workforce pipeline with local communities

Supporting BOTH U.S. energy needs & Saudi demand

"REAL JOBS in the manufacturing space."

"You've agreed to invest $600 billion into the United States and because he's my friend, he might make it a trillion, but I'm going to have to work on him. But it's 600. We can count on 600 billion. But, that number could go up a little bit higher," Trump said Tuesday while speaking to MbS.

"That means investments in plants, in companies, money on Wall Street. And what it really means for everybody, what really counts is jobs. A lot of jobs. We have a lot of jobs," Trump added.

SAUDI HUMILIATION RITUAL IN WASHINGTON:



Trump: I very much appreciate the investment, for now, $1 trillion!



MBS: Well, Mr. President, you keep increasing it



Trump: I know pic.twitter.com/ONLXpKWoah — Xumas (@xumas_iq) November 18, 2025

Bin Salman vowed, "Today and tomorrow, we are going to announce that we are going to increase that, that $600 billion to almost $1 trillion of investment, real investment and real opportunity in many areas."

"You know, that's great. I appreciate that. That's great. We're doing numbers that nobody's ever done. And in all fairness, if you didn't see potential in the U.S, you wouldn't be doing it," Trump responded.

"Definitely," bin Salman said. Trump's stance on MbS being there can be summarized with Trump's words in reaction to the initial Khashoggi question. He glowingly said the crown prince has "done a phenomenal job". Strangely, many in MAGA and in conservative circles are actually defending this bizarre spectacle.