Trump Touts Palantir In Post, Appearing To Counter Bears

U.S. software shares continued to slide on Friday, with the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) down 2.4%, as fears over AI-driven disruptions returned following a recent update from Anthropic.

In focus is software company Palantir, which has fallen from grace and is down 40% since peaking last November.

Palantir has been in the crosshairs of "Big Short" investor Michael Burry, who claimed that AI startup Anthropic is effectively "eating Palantir's lunch."

Burry, the founder of Scion Asset Management, has since deleted the post, which was published on X on Thursday.

Short Interest has risen significantly in recent weeks..

Countering the Palantir bears this morning was none other than President Trump, who wrote in a Truth Social post:

"Palantir Technologies (PLTR) has proven to have great war fighting capabilities and equipment. Just ask our enemies!!! President DJT."

PLTR shares immediately surged after the president's comments, with the stock bottoming around $123 before moving higher to about $127. Shares are still down around 2% on the session...

Burry continued in the deleted post: "PLTR can have government, which is low margin and small," adding that while Anthropic is scaling at lightning speed, "it took $PLTR 20 years to get to $5 Billion."