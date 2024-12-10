Trump Victory Sends Small Business Optimism Soaring Most In 44 Years
US small-business optimism surged in November to a more than three-year high in anticipation of more favorable economic policies after Donald Trump sealed his return to the White House.
The National Federation of Independent Business optimism index jumped 8 points to 101.7 - the highest reading since June 2021.
That is the biggest monthly jump since July 1980 (when the US economy returned to growth from the recession that started in January).
“The election results signal a major shift in economic policy, leading to a surge in optimism among small-business owners,” Bill Dunkelberg, NFIB chief economist, said in a statement.
“Owners are particularly hopeful for tax and regulation policies that favor strong economic growth as well as relief from inflationary pressures.”
The group’s uncertainty gauge dropped 12 points after reaching a record high prior to the presidential election.
Nine of the 10 components that make up the overall index increased in November, led by a 41-point improvement in the outlook for US business conditions.
That was the biggest rise in monthly data back to 1980 and left the metric at a more than four-year high.
Businesses continued to cite inflation and labor quality among their top problems.
The net share of small-business owners expecting higher sales climbed to the highest level since the start of the pandemic.
Since the beginning of 2022, firms on net consistently expected weaker sales.
A net 14% of respondents believe it is a good time to expand operations amid expectations of major shifts in tax and regulatory policies under a second Trump presidency.