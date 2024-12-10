print-icon
Trump Victory Sends Small Business Optimism Soaring Most In 44 Years

by Tyler Durden
It appears American small business owners love 'hitler' and hate 'democracy'...

 US small-business optimism surged in November to a more than three-year high in anticipation of more favorable economic policies after Donald Trump sealed his return to the White House.

The National Federation of Independent Business optimism index jumped 8 points to 101.7 - the highest reading since June 2021.

We've seen this pattern before...

Source: Bloomberg

That is the biggest monthly jump since July 1980 (when the US economy returned to growth from the recession that started in January).

“The election results signal a major shift in economic policy, leading to a surge in optimism among small-business owners,” Bill Dunkelberg, NFIB chief economist, said in a statement.

“Owners are particularly hopeful for tax and regulation policies that favor strong economic growth as well as relief from inflationary pressures.”

The group’s uncertainty gauge dropped 12 points after reaching a record high prior to the presidential election.

Source: Bloomberg

Nine of the 10 components that make up the overall index increased in November, led by a 41-point improvement in the outlook for US business conditions.

Source: Bloomberg

That was the biggest rise in monthly data back to 1980 and left the metric at a more than four-year high.

Businesses continued to cite inflation and labor quality among their top problems.

The net share of small-business owners expecting higher sales climbed to the highest level since the start of the pandemic.

Since the beginning of 2022, firms on net consistently expected weaker sales.

A net 14% of respondents believe it is a good time to expand operations amid expectations of major shifts in tax and regulatory policies under a second Trump presidency.

