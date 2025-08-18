print-icon
print-icon

Trump Vs Biden: ICE Detentions By Administration (2019-2025)

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Since January 2023, the number of people held in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention has more than doubled.

This increase has accelerated notably during the early months of Donald Trump’s second term, compared to the final stretch of Joe Biden’s presidency.

As Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti shows in the chart below, the data behind this trend offers a revealing look at how immigration enforcement priorities and political leadership can rapidly reshape the size and scope of ICE’s detainee population.

The figures for this analysis come from TRAC Reports, a long-running research project tracking U.S. immigration enforcement metrics. The data reflects weekly totals of ICE detainees, categorized by criminal background or immigration status.

ICE Detentions Have Surged in 2025

On January 1, 2023, there were just over 20,500 people in ICE custody. By June 15, 2025, that number had jumped to over 56,000—a 175% increase. This steep rise coincides with Trump’s return to office and his campaign promises to crack down on illegal immigration.

DateConvicted CriminalPending Criminal ChargesOther ViolationsTotal
06/15/202515,96414,26326,17056,397
06/01/202515,19313,67122,43851,302
05/18/202514,90912,92021,04148,870
05/04/202515,02512,73021,25049,005
04/20/202515,19011,99721,99749,184
04/06/202514,61411,06522,24947,928
03/23/202514,36910,50923,01447,892
03/09/202513,7519,43723,08146,269
02/23/202512,8048,15822,79743,759
02/09/202511,9176,71422,53841,169
01/26/202510,7035,42923,10639,238
01/12/202510,4945,36023,84939,703
12/29/202410,2785,27123,60339,152
12/15/202410,3555,20422,84738,406
12/01/202410,2835,08423,36138,728
11/03/202410,3084,96723,58838,863
09/08/202410,0504,87422,47137,395
08/25/202410,0784,81821,32736,223
08/11/202410,1424,75221,43236,326
07/14/202410,3804,60522,01937,004
06/30/202410,0534,45922,99737,509
06/16/202410,1584,45223,91538,525
06/02/20249,8034,31123,24637,360
05/19/20249,7484,30322,52036,571
05/05/20249,8824,14622,57536,603
04/21/20249,5603,96120,85234,373
04/07/20249,5493,83021,20134,580
03/24/20249,4653,72123,74536,931
03/10/20249,2853,64626,18039,111
02/25/20249,2883,54826,33939,175
02/11/20249,3193,46825,47138,258
01/28/20249,1143,41225,97238,498
01/13/20249,0053,35525,42237,782
12/31/20239,0033,33224,79637,131
12/17/20238,9363,11524,21236,263
12/03/20238,8383,07424,84336,755
11/19/20238,6822,97927,35239,013
11/05/20238,4263,00828,31439,748
10/03/20238,1983,01325,63436,845
09/24/20238,0742,96624,24935,289
09/10/20238,0122,94224,63535,589
08/27/20238,1052,99421,64432,743
08/13/20238,2383,12118,82530,184
07/30/20238,4223,32518,69130,438
07/16/20238,5043,23019,33031,064
07/02/20238,0323,02218,94930,003
06/18/20238,0142,91318,68629,613
06/04/20237,8392,75119,32429,914
05/21/20237,9322,69316,70527,330
05/07/20237,8402,50910,94421,293
04/23/20238,1232,66714,15424,944
04/09/20238,2892,58014,88425,753
03/26/20238,0502,56316,28526,898
03/12/20237,9522,57917,19227,723
02/26/20237,6562,51516,83927,010
02/12/20237,2812,43416,69526,410
01/29/20237,1472,29114,73224,170
01/15/20237,0102,17211,71020,892
01/01/20237,0302,25911,21720,506
12/18/20227,0412,30113,71823,060
12/04/20226,9662,41319,64729,026
11/20/20226,8862,38520,73030,001
10/31/20226,8132,39520,77629,984
09/25/20226,4302,04016,66425,134
09/10/20226,1521,99117,63325,776
08/15/20225,9031,77816,44624,127
07/31/20225,6151,60616,16923,390
07/17/20225,5501,53815,79822,886
07/05/20225,4341,40216,32023,156
06/19/20225,5051,34316,54223,390
06/05/20225,3531,32717,91124,591
05/07/20225,0211,22616,03422,281
04/24/20224,8801,17713,44519,502
04/11/20224,6291,08213,13518,846
03/27/20224,6211,07915,03320,733
03/13/20224,6921,04914,40520,146
02/27/20224,66698212,33617,984
02/13/20224,72799914,22219,948
01/16/20224,53485015,50220,886
01/02/20224,47186016,73722,068
12/19/20214,43679515,39220,623
12/05/20214,55993116,46221,952
11/21/20214,46685217,12022,438
10/01/20214,53785216,74022,129
09/16/20214,55377116,24221,566
09/13/20214,44380817,76323,014
08/24/20214,49583519,83225,162
08/06/20214,50297120,05325,526
07/22/20214,4391,07821,25426,771
07/08/20214,4331,11721,66727,217
06/24/20214,3991,10020,72326,222
06/11/20214,3381,03719,08824,463
05/28/20214,38297116,16621,519
05/13/20214,49068613,86519,041
05/03/20214,52469610,47715,697
04/14/20214,7658269,54515,136
03/31/20215,1779197,81813,914
03/17/20215,8571,2526,94314,052
02/25/20216,7461,8904,62213,258
02/11/20217,3622,3064,42714,095
01/22/20217,5982,5444,05314,195
01/07/20218,1892,8644,39115,444
12/30/20208,2722,8104,26815,350
12/10/20208,4482,9484,37615,772
11/26/20208,6322,9664,47716,075
11/14/20208,9312,9744,72916,634
09/18/202010,7733,3515,89420,018
09/04/202011,1493,2366,10420,489
08/21/202011,3723,1876,44821,007
08/08/202011,3213,1136,68421,118
08/01/202011,4503,0827,01421,546
07/25/202011,5103,1147,26021,884
07/18/202011,3913,0857,66622,142
07/11/202011,4923,0717,77722,340
07/04/202011,5923,0317,95622,579
06/27/202011,6323,0968,07722,805
06/20/202011,7773,1608,49223,429
06/13/202011,9863,2448,81124,041
06/06/202012,1303,3069,27724,713
05/30/202012,2793,3739,76925,421
05/23/202012,4353,40810,06825,911
05/16/202012,5993,45410,60726,660
05/09/202013,0683,63911,20127,908
05/02/202013,1833,77911,90328,865
04/25/202013,2183,89712,56029,675
04/18/202013,3804,07013,28730,737
04/11/202013,7744,40614,12932,309
03/21/202014,7825,26418,01238,058
02/29/202014,4695,22918,83938,537
02/08/202014,4645,18419,77439,422
01/04/202014,3715,17322,08741,631
12/21/201914,2954,99322,64541,933
11/30/201914,6395,13525,08644,860
10/26/201915,5945,20328,62249,419
09/30/201916,1205,35929,44350,922
09/21/201915,6955,34130,26651,302
08/31/201916,1975,31531,41852,930
08/03/201916,6765,49333,48555,654
06/01/201917,2255,57329,66752,465
05/04/201917,5375,68626,42249,645

The growth has been steady and sharp: detention numbers rose by over 5,000 in just the last two weeks of the data series alone.

Non-Criminal Immigration Violators Drive Growth

The largest category of detainees by far is “Other Immigration Violator”, meaning individuals with no pending or prior criminal charges. This group jumped from 11,217 in early 2023 to over 26,000 by mid-2025, more than doubling in that timeframe.

While criminal detainee categories also rose, the sheer volume of non-criminal detentions is the clearest signal of changing enforcement tactics under the Trump administration.

Comparing the Two Administrations

Biden-era figures remained relatively stable, with total detentions hovering between 20,000 and 40,000. Under Trump, however, ICE has rapidly expanded its detainee population, particularly since January 2025.

This policy shift echoes Trump’s first term, when detention levels frequently surpassed 50,000, peaking in mid-2019. The current trajectory suggests a return to those levels or  possibly beyond.

If you enjoyed today’s post, check out The Top 25 Nationalities of US Immigrants on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.

Loading recommendations...