Trump Will "Test ABC Out" After Kimmel's Surprise Return Amid Ratings Slide

Let's remind everyone that we live in a capitalist system, and Disney was selling a failing entertainment product called Jimmy Kimmel Live! The late-night show suffered a ratings collapse over the last decade and devolved into a megaphone for the Democratic Party, spewing endless streams of misinformation and disinformation, such as the recent moment Kimmel labeled Kirk's suspected assassin as "one of them," a cheap shot aimed at President Trump's base, MAGA conservatives.

On Tuesday night, Kimmel returned to the air, but not on channels owned by Sinclair or Nexstar. President Trump quickly fired off a Truth Social post overnight, saying, "I can't believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back."

We're also surprised, given Nielsen data showing that Jimmy Kimmel Live! 's ratings have collapsed over the past decade. Additionally, Kimmel's distasteful comments aimed at MAGA likely drove away sponsors and created pressure on local broadcasters. Hence, Sinclair and Nexstar are not airing the late-night show on their stations.

Trump continued on Truth Social:

The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled! Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his "talent" was never there. Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who's not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE. He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution.

Here's where things get interesting, Trump concluded the post:

I think we're going to test ABC out on this. Let's see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings.

