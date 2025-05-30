Trump's Plan B For Trade Takes Center Stage As Section 899 Gains Media Traction
To close out the week, corporate media is finally catching up to a theme we flagged for readers on Wednesday: President Trump's "Plan B" trade war options.
- Wednesday evening: Goldman Responds To Trade Court Block Of Trump Tariffs: Nothingburger, White House Can Sidestep
This follows a move by Biden-appointed activist judges at the U.S. Court of International Trade who attempted to derail Trump's trade agenda ahead of the 2026 midterms, only to be overruled by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday.