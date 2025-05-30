print-icon
print-icon
premium-contentPremium

Trump's Plan B For Trade Takes Center Stage As Section 899 Gains Media Traction

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

To close out the week, corporate media is finally catching up to a theme we flagged for readers on Wednesday: President Trump's "Plan B" trade war options.

This follows a move by Biden-appointed activist judges at the U.S. Court of International Trade who attempted to derail Trump's trade agenda ahead of the 2026 midterms, only to be overruled by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday. 