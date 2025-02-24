TSA Under Biden Focused On Speeding-Up Checkpoints For Illegal Aliens Without IDs, Not National Security

Submitted by Breanna Morello, author of Breanna's Newsletter

During the Biden Administration, expediting TSA security checkpoints took precedence over national security concerns. Through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit I filed after TSA stonewalled my initial request—I’ve exclusively obtained the protocols that allowed illegal aliens to board commercial flights with IDs under Biden’s watch. TSA officials claimed these documents didn’t exist during his tenure, but the Trump Administration has since granted me access to this information.

On March 26, 2021, TSA issued “a revised Operations Directive to address a significant increase in the number of non-U.S. citizens at certain airports who do not have acceptable ID documents.”

The OD added a series of DHS-provided documents that were suddenly acceptable for illegal aliens traveling without IDs. Here’s the list of those documents that were suddenly deemed acceptable:

Warrant for Arrest of Alien

Warrant of Removal/Deportation

Order of Removal on Recognizance

Order of Supervision

Notice to Appear

Arrival and Departure Form

Alien Booking Record

These documents could be displayed electronically at TSA security checkpoints, meaning an illegal alien could present a photo or screenshot on their device, and TSA agents were permitted to grant them passage.

On April 2021, TSA rolled out a CBP One Pilot program. That program was led by Director of Aviation Coordination Julian E Williams and Director of Capability Management and Innovation Requirements and Capability Analysis Melissa Conley.

The primary goal of the pilot program wasn’t tied to national security but rather to reduce wait times at TSA security checkpoints. This focus is emphasized repeatedly throughout the Concept of Operations.

In the document, TSA says the influx of illegals without IDs “places a severe burden on TSA checkpoints when attempting to vet multiple individuals.”

The document goes on to brag about reducing the wait times since rolling this pilot program out, “use of CBP OneTM also resulted in an efficiency improvement in process cycle time over the IVCC procedures. The average cycle time for ID verification with CBP OneTMwas 1.48 minutes as compared to an average IVCC cycle time of 12.87 minutes, an 88.50% reduction of average cycle time per individual.““CBP OneTM, TSA partnered with CBP to investigate adapting the app for use by TSA as a viable, effective, and efficient operational alternative solution to validate travel documentation for adult non-U.S. citizens with valid boarding passes who are not in possession of acceptable travel documents and are subject to ID validation.”

The pilot program allowed “TSA personnel use a TSA-issued smartphone equipped with the CBP OneTM app to take a photograph of that individual and transmit the biometric through the app for comparison with CBP records.”

The CBP One Pilot also advised illegal aliens that the capturing of their facial biometrics was optional. According to the Patriot Act, all non-U.S. citizens must submit their biometrics to DHS.

Here are a list of the airports that participated in the Pilot Program for CBP One:

Alexandria International Airport, Louisiana (AEX)

Austin - Bergstrom International Airport, Texas (AUS)

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Texas (DFW)

Denver International Airport, Colorado (DEN)

Fort Lauderdale - Hollywood International Airport, Florida (FLL)

George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Texas (IAH)

Miami International Airport, Florida (MIA)

Monroe Regional Airport, Louisiana (MLU)

Palm Springs International Airport, California (PSP)

Shreveport Regional Airport, Louisiana (SHV)

Yuma International Airport,Arizona(NYL)

The Biden administration jeopardized national security by dispersing unvetted illegal aliens across the country. How many terrorists might now reside among us? We could learn the answer through harsh consequences if the Trump administration fails to swiftly locate those spread nationwide during Biden’s tenure.

The CBP One Pilot program report can be found here.

